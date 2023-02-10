Highway Traffic Management cuts engine idling by nearly 50%

Highway Traffic Management (HTM) is reporting a staggering 48.6% drop in engine idling across its fleet of light commercial vehicles and trucks, following the installation of MICHELIN Connected Fleet’s on-board telematics system.
The Birmingham-based company fitted the technology to 142 bespoke traffic management vehicles in July 2020, initially aiming to monitor basic vehicle tracking, engine idling and driver behaviours such as harsh braking and harsh accelerating.
HTM’s Transport Manager Martyn Long admits he is “gobsmacked” after data analysed by MICHELIN Connected Fleet’s team – comparing figures from the second half of 2020 and the corresponding six months in 2021 – showed the company had reduced its CO2 emissions by more than 19.6 tonnes.
The reduction equates to £7,421 in fuel savings for the traffic management solutions firm, which operates its services across the Midlands.
Long says: “I have been blown away by the results. We didn’t realise how powerful MICHELIN Connected Fleet’s tools were or the dramatic impact its smart data and personalised performance analysis could have on reducing engine idling.
“We realise that vehicle idling is damaging to the environment, so we’re delighted that we have made huge improvements across the business, cutting fuel costs, protecting the health and wellbeing of our drivers and communities, and reducing our environmental impact.
“This major achievement has been a combined effort from both the transport department and our drivers, who have grown comfortable using the telematics technology and can see the clear benefits to HTM and the environment.”
HTM is now building on the success of its partnership with MICHELIN Connected Fleet by utilising additional telematics services. AI cameras are being installed across its traffic management vehicles under efforts to improve driver safety.
The roll-out follows a six-week trial of AI cameras fitted in a small group of vehicles to monitor driver behaviour, which resulted in a 30% reduction in accident rates.
Commenting on the pilot scheme, Long says: “With such an outcome, it was a no-brainer to install AI cameras across these 142 vehicles because it shows we will make considerable safety-related improvements.”
He adds: “Our partnership with MICHELIN Connected Fleet is going from strength to strength. What is great is that they listen to us and have come back with some bespoke programmes to help us get the most out of the telematics system for our business. It’s absolutely fantastic to see the impact it is having at HTM.”
Hailing the results achieved through using the telematics services, HTM’s Managing Director Greg Baldwin adds: “To have made such progressive steps forward since last year demonstrates our commitment to our PAS2060 Carbon Neutrality certification, as well as our Greener Highways membership. It’s not just about offsetting the carbon emissions that we create, it’s looking at making improvements across the board that all work towards the goal of reducing our carbon footprint.”
MICHELIN Connected Fleet’s CEO, Gilson Santiago, says: “The partnership with Highway Traffic Management is a great example of how fleets can use the services and insights we provide from analysis of their data. This support helps businesses work towards their carbon neutrality goals and operate a more sustainable and efficient fleet. MICHELIN Connected Fleet is very happy to be working with Highway Traffic Management to make a difference.”