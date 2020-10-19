Fraikin develops new HGV maintenance apprenticeship programme

Commercial fleet services company, Fraikin, has launched a new apprenticeship programme, offering the opportunity to begin a specialist career as an HGV technician at five of the company’s maintenance depots across the UK.
The Heavy Vehicle Apprenticeship Programme is designed to expand Fraikin’s engineering capabilities, recruiting a new intake of apprentices every two years to study for the three-year, Level 3 Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) Heavy Vehicle Apprenticeship standard.
Ant Perfect, Group Talent & Learning Director at Fraikin, says: “This apprenticeship programme is designed to build on the DNA of the business, developing the skills and capabilities of our engineering workforce from the ground up.
“In partnership with colleges across the UK, the classroom element of the course will work in conjunction with more hands-on experience at each apprentice’s local maintenance depot, where they will work with some of the best technicians in the business.”
Fraikin had previously used its apprenticeship levy for opportunities in other areas of the business, including in Team Leadership and Business Development, with its most recent intake of apprentices completing the courses in 2019. Now, the decision has been made to focus on developing the next generation of HGV technicians.
“This is a rich opportunity to learn some life-long skills and most importantly, be part of a great team helping deliver exceptional levels of customer service and maintenance support; it’s a really exciting time to be joining the business,” adds Perfect.
Each apprentice will join the programme on a competitive starting salary. This will increase over the three years of the course and into a final consolidation year, before each successful candidate will join the business as a fully qualified HGV technician.
Opportunities are available at five of the company’s branches in Iver, Enfield, Central Midlands, Warrington and Glasgow. The new placements are due to begin in January 2021.