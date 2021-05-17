30 LGV driver apprentice roles available at Yodel

Independent parcel carrier Yodel is hiring 30 new LGV driver apprentices across the UK with the opportunity to “earn while you learn” and receive a significant starting salary on completion.
The new apprentices will undertake comprehensive training at one of Yodel’s three national sort centres: Hatfield in Hertfordshire, Willenhall near Wednesbury and Shaw in Oldham, and will work towards achieving their category C+E licence to drive vehicles over 32 tonnes. During the first 15 weeks of the scheme, the apprentices will learn first-hand what goes into sorting and delivering parcels, with on-the-job training to get them ready for theory and practical driving tests.
Apprentices will initially earn considerably more than the industry average for entry-level LGV1 apprentices, with this increasing as they achieve various milestones to eventually reach a higher-than-average annual salary upon completion of their licence in less than a year.
Nathan Price had been working for Yodel as a sorter/loader for nine years but decided he wanted to make a career change to driving so applied to the apprenticeship programme. He commented: “I have always wanted to drive large vehicles since I was a lad, therefore when the opportunity came up to join the HGV Apprenticeship programme I grabbed it with both hands. I can’t fault the training, the entire team are very friendly, supportive and professional. I thoroughly enjoy being behind the wheel of a large vehicle, one of the largest vehicles on the road, it’s just fantastic.”
Carl Moore, chief operations officer at Yodel, commented: “At Yodel we really value our colleagues and the apprenticeship scheme is a great example of this. We give our apprentices a driver buddy to support them through the LGV training and they have the opportunity to learn from the best in the business with our expert driver trainers. We’re aiming to have our apprentices achieve their licences in time for the 2021 Peak season, and to be driving solo by around February 2022. The roles are an exciting opportunity for those looking to get started in a driving career and show that they can go the extra mile.”
Yodel has seen demand for its services increase dramatically over the past year as the eCommerce sector has boomed.
Applicants will need a full, clean UK driving license and GCSE maths and English at grade C or equivalent. Applications close on Friday 21st May 2021. To join Nathan and find out more about the apprenticeship scheme at Yodel please visit: https://yodelopportunities.co.uk/about-us/lgv-driver-apprenticeship/.