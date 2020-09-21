Auto Windscreens supports Association of Fleet Professionals

Auto Windscreens has announced its membership of the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP), further cementing its support of the industry.
Launched earlier this year (March), the AFP was formed by combining operations of two prolific organisations, fleet representative group ACFO and ICFM, the fleet training body. The AFP aims to give fleet decision-makers ‘increased voice through combined strength’, but also to cater for those with fleet responsibility working in HR, finance and procurement roles and the fast-emerging mobility function.
Dave Bingham, Fleet Sales and Business Development Manager of Auto Windscreens, comments: “We work with a number of fleet operators, as well as managing our own 358 strong fleet, and pride ourselves on keeping our finger on the pulse when it comes to new developments within the industry. Our Group fleet manager, Shaun Atton, is focused on a safe, connected and engaged fleet, which includes a commitment to technology. By being a member of the Association, we’re supporting a unified voice across the sector which is paramount to tackling the issues that we face not only currently, but in the future as well.”