Reliability seals MBP Structures deal for new Volvo tractor units

Three new high-spec Volvo FH Globetrotter tractor units have entered service with concrete frame construction specialist MBP Structures – selected for their bullet-proof reliability and proven fuel efficiency.
Their arrival marks a shift by the customer to taking trucks on extended four-year deals, with the new FH trio replacing tractor units which had previously been supplied on a three-year contract hire package.
Mark Price, Transport Manager at Corby-based MBP Structures, says: “Quite simply, we find things work better when you run Volvos.
“The trucks these replace didn’t miss a beat in service, so it made sense to plan on keeping their replacements for a little longer. Aside from a puncture, we simply never had a breakdown – and the only workshop which ever saw them was our local dealer in Wellingborough for routine maintenance.”
Supplied by Volvo Truck and Bus Centre East Anglia, the delivery includes two FH 500 hp 6×2 tractors which will deliver building materials on flatbed trailers, and a single FH 540 hp 6×2 tractor for transporting heavy construction equipment by low loader. During weekends, the vehicles can be used to move sections of tower cranes to building sites nationwide.
“Vehicle reliability is our number one priority,” explains Price. “When we’re moving the sections of crane, every component has to arrive in order. If one load gets delayed due to a breakdown, it can cost the business huge sums of money in delays.”
The new trucks are expected to cover around 80,000 km a year and have been supplied on contract hire by Volvo Financial Services with a Volvo Gold Contract repair and maintenance package – which includes a 100 per cent uptime promise.
MBP Structures has specified the new Volvo tractor units with a pair of additional external lockers, which drivers can use for keeping loading straps in optimum condition when not in use – avoiding them being left loose on trailers, or cluttering the cab interior. The trucks also feature a nearside Sidescan cycle safety system, 360 degree cameras, white noise reversing alarm and LED beacons, ensuring they meet FORS Silver and CLOCS standards.
Drivers also benefit from Volvo’s My Truck remote access app, allowing them to check the dashboard, set the desired in-cab climate, check door lock status and act on alarms from their smartphones – no matter where they are.
“Our trucks can frequently stand for a couple of days between jobs, so the team use the app to check fuel, oil, coolant and fluid levels as well as battery and light status before they need to set off. It gives us additional confidence in the truck’s pre-trip readiness, plus our drivers love being able to prewarm the cab on colder days. It’s a really nice feature for them.”
The vehicles’ striking blue, white and yellow livery was applied by the signs and graphics team at Kurt Hobbs Coachworks.