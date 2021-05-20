New Volvo FL makes it a clean sweep for Hako Machines

Hako Machines has added a new Volvo FL to its demonstration and delivery fleet to help the business transport its growing range of road sweepers and scrubber driers. The cleaning and municipal machinery firm now operates four trucks in total, all of which are Volvos.
Supplied by Oliver Wright, Transport Solutions Executive at Volvo Truck and Bus Centre South & East, the new FL 4×2 rigid is powered by Volvo’s D8K engine, producing 250 hp and 950 Nm of torque. It features a six-speed I-Sync automated transmission, that simplifies city driving and helps lower fuel consumption.
Adam Bennett, Technical Support and Health & Safety Manager at Hako Machines, says: “Volvo is our manufacturer of choice – we also have two FMs and an FE on the fleet as well.
“It’s a high-quality brand that aligns well with our business, and we have very little downtime on our existing trucks which is obviously a big plus for us. We also have a very strong relationship with the team at our local dealer in Wellingborough, so we were always going to opt for Volvo again for this latest addition.”
Working alongside the other three Volvos at the Northamptonshire-based business, the new 18-tonne FL will be in operation five days a week delivering demonstration and new machines to customers across the UK.
It is mounted with a spacious Kurt Hobbs Coachworks’ box body, with a D’hollandia tail lift and stabiliser legs to make loading and unloading Hako Machines’ products far easier.
“This new truck actually replaces a van,” explains Bennett. “We decided to upgrade as we have some bigger machines coming in that we need to get out to our customers, so the truck was the better option for us.
“On previous trucks we have used ramps to get the machines in and out, but the tail lift is far better for ground clearance. We’re very pleased with how it’s turned out.”
The FL – that is expected to clock up around 60,000km a year – is fitted with an additional lower side window in the passenger door for improved vision and safety, and comes equipped with the full Direct Vision Standard Safe Scheme kit for working in central London.
The truck’s cab also benefits from the Drive Package – including air conditioning and cruise control – for an enhanced driver workspace. It is supplied on a five-year agreement through Volvo Financial Services, with a Volvo Gold Contract covering all repair and maintenance.
Founded in 1979 and part of the global Hako Group, Hako Machines is one of the UK’s largest manufacturers and suppliers of cleaning technology.