Headline News

New Volvo FL makes it a clean sweep for Hako Machines

Thursday, May 20, 2021 - 10:17
No Comments
642 Views
Fleet News, Manufacturer News, News, Secondary News, Volvo FL, Volvo Trucks

Hako Machines has added a new Volvo FL to its demonstration and delivery fleet to help the business transport its growing range of road sweepers and scrubber driers. The cleaning and municipal machinery firm now operates four trucks in total, all of which are Volvos.

Volvo FLSupplied by Oliver Wright, Transport Solutions Executive at Volvo Truck and Bus Centre South & East, the new FL 4×2 rigid is powered by Volvo’s D8K engine, producing 250 hp and 950 Nm of torque. It features a six-speed I-Sync automated transmission, that simplifies city driving and helps lower fuel consumption.

Adam Bennett, Technical Support and Health & Safety Manager at Hako Machines, says: “Volvo is our manufacturer of choice – we also have two FMs and an FE on the fleet as well.

“It’s a high-quality brand that aligns well with our business, and we have very little downtime on our existing trucks which is obviously a big plus for us. We also have a very strong relationship with the team at our local dealer in Wellingborough, so we were always going to opt for Volvo again for this latest addition.”

Working alongside the other three Volvos at the Northamptonshire-based business, the new 18-tonne FL will be in operation five days a week delivering demonstration and new machines to customers across the UK.

It is mounted with a spacious Kurt Hobbs Coachworks’ box body, with a D’hollandia tail lift and stabiliser legs to make loading and unloading Hako Machines’ products far easier.

Volvo FL“This new truck actually replaces a van,” explains Bennett. “We decided to upgrade as we have some bigger machines coming in that we need to get out to our customers, so the truck was the better option for us.

“On previous trucks we have used ramps to get the machines in and out, but the tail lift is far better for ground clearance. We’re very pleased with how it’s turned out.”

The FL – that is expected to clock up around 60,000km a year – is fitted with an additional lower side window in the passenger door for improved vision and safety, and comes equipped with the full Direct Vision Standard Safe Scheme kit for working in central London.

The truck’s cab also benefits from the Drive Package – including air conditioning and cruise control – for an enhanced driver workspace. It is supplied on a five-year agreement through Volvo Financial Services, with a Volvo Gold Contract covering all repair and maintenance.

Founded in 1979 and part of the global Hako Group, Hako Machines is one of the UK’s largest manufacturers and suppliers of cleaning technology.

Tags
,

Related Article

The Drivers’ Lottery

The Drivers’ Lottery: Win while you work

May 20, 2021No Comments

Britain’s hardworking white van drivers are pocketing weekly cash prizes thanks to The Drivers’ Lottery, simply by driving better. The fast-growing prize draw is the creation of

Net Zero

Net Zero plans must conside...

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) believes

May 20, 2021
Daimler Trucks

Daimler Trucks begin rigoro...

Daimler Trucks is focusing on hydrogen-powered fuel-cells for the

May 19, 2021
HGV

British HGV market up 9.5% ...

New heavy goods vehicle (HGV) registrations increased by 9.5%

May 19, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021114,654 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201825,920 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201923,916 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201823,868 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201921,960 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing