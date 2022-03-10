VodaFone
Volvo FH Globetrotter xl

New Volvo FH Globetrotter XL goes live at Bath International Transport

Thursday, March 10, 2022 - 09:34
Bath International Transport has taken delivery of a new Volvo FH 500 4×2 tractor unit, equipped with a Globetrotter XL cab, as it prepares for a busy summer of music tours, television shoots and live events.

The Bristol-based business supplies transport solutions for many well-known shows and artists, delivering lighting and staging equipment across the UK and into Europe.

Supplied by Adam Barnard, Area Sales Manager at Truck and Bus Wales and West, the FH is the first Volvo to land at Bath International Transport for more than a decade and replaces a rival manufacturer’s truck in the firm’s eight-strong fleet.

Volvo FH Globetrotter xl front viewGary Bath, owner of Bath International Transport says: “We have had Volvos in the past but not for a long time now. Having grown a bit tired of the trucks we were running, we fancied a change and obviously we knew Volvo is a quality product so we went to see what they could offer this time.

“The improvements to the driver environment and fuel efficiency that Volvo has made to the FH sounded impressive and we’ve been really pleased with what it’s delivered so far.”

Volvo’s latest version of the FH features updated styling, enhanced fuel-saving features and a driver-focused interior incorporating a fully digital 12-inch high-res instrument display.

Backed by a Volvo Gold Contract, for maximum reassurance and peace of mind, the new truck is powered by a D13K Euro-6 engine, producing up to 500 hp and a maximum torque output of 2,500 Nm. Built on a 3,700 mm wheelbase, it is decked out in Bath International Transport’s striking silver and purple livery and has been specified with an X-Low chassis, ensuring the optimum fifth wheel height for the business’ Mega Cube trailers.

Fitted with a 12-speed I-Shift gearbox, the new truck – which is expected to clock up around 100,000 km per year – is equipped with Volvo’s Long Haul Fuel package, featuring I-See predictive cruise control for maximum fuel efficiency.

The interior of the Globetrotter XL cab benefits from Volvo’s Drive++ package, with adjustable steering wheel with neck tilt, an electrically operated interior sun blind, tinted glass roof hatch, leather steering wheel and armrest upholstery, plus electrically controlled air conditioning with a carbon filter, plus sun, mist, and air quality sensor.

Comfort is improved further with a Two-Bed Resting package – with 33-litre under-bunk mounted fridge / freezer, plus microwave – as well as Media package with navigation and DAB radio, ensuring a premium onboard experience.

“The driver really likes it,” adds Bath. “He’s just come out of a different make of truck, and he’s been very impressed with the Globetrotter XL cab. One of his first jobs was delivering equipment to various destinations for a music tour around the UK and Ireland. During the summer it gets really busy and the guys can be away for four to five weeks at a time, all across Europe, so it’s important they are happy in their working environment.”

Established in 1992, Bath International Transport has more than two decades of experience in events haulage, catering for music concerts, exhibitions and broadcasting. The business also offers a range of general haulage services.

