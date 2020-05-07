MV Commercial custom crane truck for JA Mackenzie Haulage

A specialist vehicle featuring the longest reach Hiab truck-mounted crane in the UK has been supplied by MV Commercial to JA Mackenzie Haulage.
The Volvo FH500 GT 8×2 unit incorporates a Hiab 1058 crane featuring ten hydraulic extensions, giving the vehicle a lifting capability of 2.5 tonnes at a reach of almost 24m.
Built at MV Commercial’s Airdrie ‘super site’, the new truck will support JA Mackenzie Haulage’s specialist transport operations for works of art and public sculptures.
Jimmy Mackenzie, Managing Director of the company, says: “Our work often includes very unusual lifts such as loading priceless paintings through gallery windows, where precision and control are essential. We required something very special – and an MV Commercial design team stepped up to the challenge, and were able to deliver a truck that matched our precise specifications.”
The new vehicle replaces an older asset and includes a range of tailored features designed to make lifting irreplaceable artwork quick, easy and safe.
The detailed specification of the cab includes NATO-spec legs for increased stability, and food cooking and storage facilities for overnight travel. Meeting the requirements of FORS Gold, the truck also incorporates a 50mm air-operated drawbar coupling and remote control of the rear extender, while the hydraulic tank has been moved onto the crane itself to create more space on the chassis.