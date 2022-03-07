Hanson Logistics take delivery of its first Volvo

Volvo Trucks has made its debut at Huddersfield-based Hanson Logistics with the supply of a new FH 540 Globetrotter XL 6×2 pusher axle tractor unit, equipped with I-Shift Dual Clutch transmission. The new vehicle is operating exclusively on the firm’s long-standing contract with Baerlocher UK.
Supplied by Jason Robinson, Area Sales Manager at Crossroads Truck & Bus in Birstall, the Volvo joins a fleet of five trucks and has been finished in Millennium Silver Metallic, with enhanced factory paint. It will alternate between pulling a WG Tankers power tanker to deliver chemical products, and an SDC curtainsider for palletised goods.
“After glowing recommendations from our drivers and contacts at WG Tankers, the move to Volvo was an easy decision,” says Mark Henighan, Operations Director at Hanson Logistics. “The previous tractor unit we had in this role was proving to be incompatible, so we needed a quality truck that could offer the right solution. I also wanted better dealer support than we were experiencing, and we have certainly got that from the team at Crossroads.”
The new FH – which features Volvo’s Long Haul Fuel package with I-See predictive cruise control for maximum fuel efficiency – stands out for being specified with the I-Shift Dual Clutch. This ultra-smooth transmission can pre-select the next gear while driving in the current one, for seamless gear changes in a fraction of a second, without interrupting power delivery.
Driver comfort was front of mind when specifying this new truck, which benefits from a spacious Globetrotter XL cab offering a wealth of additional storage, and multiple options packs including the Drive++ package, Single Bed Living package, and a Media package with navigation.
The interior also incorporates a fully digital 12-inch high-res instrument display and IPark Cool, Volvo’s intelligent overnight air conditioning system, which helps to keep a perfect temperature throughout the whole night.
Hanson Logistics has equipped the FH with a digital reversing camera and the Active
Safety package which introduces features including Adaptive Cruise Control with
Emergency Brake Assistance, Lane Changing Support, Driver Alert Support and Lane Keeping Support, for unrivalled safety. This is complemented further by the Visibility package which enhances safety in foggy, wet and dark conditions, with features including static cornering lights that boost visibility during sharp turns.
Power is provided by Volvo’s much sought-after D13K Euro-6 engine rated at 540 hp and producing up to 2,600 Nm of torque between 1,000 and 1,450 rev/min, for great driveability, efficiency and performance.
“The driver says it is an absolute joy to drive, mostly because it feels like it’s driving itself,” adds Henighan. “We’re very impressed with the fuel figures too; early indications show that the initial MPG return is far better than other trucks we have on the fleet. While we knew to expect this, the Volvo hasn’t bedded in yet, so it’s encouraging to see it already having an impact. Looking ahead, we are certainly keen to add more Volvos to our operation.”
Expected to clock up around 100,000 km a year, the new FH has been supplied on a fiveyear operating lease through Volvo Financial Services.
Established in 1848, Hanson Logistics is a family-run firm that started as a local horsedrawn haulage business. It now provides quality logistics solutions for its customers throughout the UK and Europe and specialises in transport, warehousing and distribution.