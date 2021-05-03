Bradford-based Expect Distribution has returned to Volvo Trucks – adding six new FH 6×2 tractor units to its busy fleet, having been impressed with the fuel consumption of a demonstrator vehicle.
The business hasn’t run Volvos in more than a decade but has gone back to the Swedish marque, after it beat off the challenge of four rival manufacturers for this latest order.
Andy Taylor, Director of Transport at Expect Distribution, says: “It is great to have reignited our previous relationship with Volvo. The vehicles come with some strong claims relating to fuel and uptime and that was backed up by the demonstrator. Now we are looking forward to putting them through their paces in our busy operation.”
Supplied by Iain Cass, Area Sales Manager, Crossroads Truck and Bus, the six FHs all feature Globetrotter cabs, and are powered by Volvo’s D13K engine producing 500 hp and 2,500 Nm of torque for great pulling power and a fuel-efficient, comfortable driving experience.
They will be double shifted, working five to six days a week on a variety of long distance, trunking and multi-drop work. They are expected to cover roughly 140,000 km per year.
The new trucks are built with Volvo’s 12-speed I-Shift automated gearbox complete with long haul fuel package, plus I-See predictive cruise control. The Globetrotter cabs benefit from a single bed living package, a 33-litre under bunk mounted fridge and enhanced interior finish.
“These new vehicles are all highly spec’d in line with our aims to provide the best suited equipment that we can to our drivers,” adds Taylor. “The feedback we’ve had already has been great. The drivers have been absolutely delighted with them and have already started to ask when we are getting some more!”
Supplied on a contract hire agreement with Volvo Financial Services, which incorporates a Volvo Gold Contract repair and maintenance package, to guarantee maximum uptime, the FHs are a mixture of replacements and fleet additions and join Expect Distribution’s 140-strong fleet.
All servicing and maintenance work will be done at Crossroads Truck and Bus in Birstall.
Expect Distribution is a family-run business that has been in operation for more than 30 years. Today the company employs around 300 people, offering services and expertise in the warehousing, contract logistics and palletised distribution sectors. It was named Haulier of the Year at the 2020 Motor Transport Awards.