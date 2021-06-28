Volta Trucks to debut the full−electric Volta Zero at ITT Hub

Volta Trucks, the full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, is publicly debuting the Volta Zero, the world’s first purpose-built full-electric 16-tonne commercial vehicle, at ITT Hub, on June 30th and July 1st.
ITT Hub (Innovation & Technology in Transport) is a new industry-led, exhibition of road-transport products, services and technology for fleet operators, planners and policymakers, held at the UK’s Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre.
The event is supported and attended by the who’s who of the road-based transport sector, fleet operators, manufacturers and OEMs, technology, infrastructure and service providers, advisory boards, trade associations, gov. and non-gov. organisations, and 130+ exhibitors.
Volta Trucks is looking forward to meeting industry decision makers at the show and introducing them to the Volta Zero.