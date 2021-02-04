Headline News

Volta Trucks selects Meritor to supply the electric drivetrain

Thursday, February 4, 2021 - 07:43
Volta Trucks, the leading full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, has confirmed the appointment of Meritor as the strategic drivetrain component supplier for the Volta Zero. This major purchasing milestone will support the delivery of Volta Zero vehicles for customer trials during 2021, and the start of series production around 12 months afterwards.

The Volta Zero will be the first full-electric large commercial vehicle in Europe to use an innovative eAxle to drive the rear wheels. Meritor will supply the single unit, containing the electric motor, transmission, and rear axle of the Volta Zero, with its Blue HorizionTM 14XeTM integrated ePowertrain. The 14Xe all-electric, fully integrated electric powertrain for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, is lighter and more efficient than a conventional electric motor and axle set-up, delivering an increased range as a result. It also provides packaging benefits by freeing up space between the chassis rails to provide the safest possible location for the vehicle’s battery.

Volta Trucks“Meritor is excited to work with Volta Trucks on bringing electric commercial vehicles to the European market. Our expertise and investment in advanced technologies has made it possible to offer customers like Volta Trucks, solutions to meet their electrification needs,” said Ken Hogan, Meritor’s senior vice president and president, Truck, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Chief Executive Officer of Volta Trucks, Rob Fowler, added; “Confirmation of the strategic supplier for the electric drivetrain is another major milestone on our journey towards the production of the Volta Zero. As a pioneer and innovator in this unserved area of the electric vehicle marketplace, it is imperative for us to select experienced, world-class suppliers who share our ambition and values. The first use of Meritor’s revolutionary eAxle in a European commercial vehicle is an excellent example of our cutting-edge product development and supplier selection strategy in action.”

