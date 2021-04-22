Headline News

VW Commercial Vehicles continues support for The Captain Tom Foundation

Thursday, April 22, 2021 - 09:57
No Comments
480 Views
General News, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Volkswagen Vans

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is continuing its support of The Captain Tom Foundation with a long-term loan of its Volkswagen Caravelle, used to assist with ongoing charity work and fundraising.

Captain Tom FoundationThe Captain Tom Foundation took delivery of the Volkswagen Caravelle in November 2020 to support Captain Tom’s fundraising efforts.

The Volkswagen Caravelle was chosen by the foundation for its space, ease-of-use and comfort and the long-term loan will now be extended to assist the family in continuing the charity work.

The Captain Tom Foundation was founded in May and officially launched in September 2020 following the astounding success of Captain Tom’s fundraising efforts for the NHS in the first COVID-19 lockdown, raising £38.9 million. The foundation focuses on causes that were close to Captain Tom’s heart: combating loneliness championing education and equality and continuing to support the NHS.

The Volkswagen Caravelle offers the highest standard of professional passenger transport, with comfortable interior, state-of-the-art infotainment systems and innovative driver assistance and safety systems to ensure a comfortable and smooth journey.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, who co-founded The Captain Tom Foundation with her father commented: “We are delighted to have the support of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and the continued use of the Volkswagen Caravelle. We could never have imagined the events of last year. It’s been extremely busy and emotional, but also immensely rewarding and we are so incredibly grateful for the support we have received from far and wide. The loan vehicle has helped us with our continued fundraising and the charity support that my father was so passionate about.”

Amy Allen, Product Affairs Manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles said: “It’s a pleasure to be able to assist The Captain Tom Foundation with a loan of one of our Volkswagen Caravelles. The work started by Captain Tom, and now continued by his family through this foundation, has proven invaluable over the past year and we’re delighted to help continue Captain Tom’s impressive legacy.”

Captain Sir Tom’s family has also recently launched the Captain Tom 100 challenge, inviting everyone to dream up a challenge based around the number 100 and complete it anytime and anywhere over Captain Tom’s birthday weekend (Friday 30 April to Bank Holiday Monday 3 May). For more information, please visit: https://captaintom.org/captain-tom-100

Tags
,

Related Article

electric trucks

Helping fleet operators transition to full el...

Apr 22, 2021No Comments

Trucks are responsible for a disproportionate amount of greenhouse gases on the EU’s roads.  In a study by Transport & Environment, trucks were found to have generated

Volvo Cars

Volvo Cars to lower CO2 emi...

Volvo Cars aims for annual savings of SEK 1

Apr 22, 2021
Licence

Licence curtailed for trans...

A Neasden operator has had its licence cut by

Apr 21, 2021
TyreWatch

D&L Haulage cut tyre c...

Dorset-based walking floor specialists, D&L Haulage (Dorset) Ltd have

Apr 21, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021108,924 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201824,204 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201821,498 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201919,686 Views
    Geotab Truck Solution

    The new Geotab Truck Solution ...

    Geotab, a global leader in

    Sep 17, 202019,212 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing