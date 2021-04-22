VW Commercial Vehicles continues support for The Captain Tom Foundation

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is continuing its support of The Captain Tom Foundation with a long-term loan of its Volkswagen Caravelle, used to assist with ongoing charity work and fundraising.
The Captain Tom Foundation took delivery of the Volkswagen Caravelle in November 2020 to support Captain Tom’s fundraising efforts.
The Volkswagen Caravelle was chosen by the foundation for its space, ease-of-use and comfort and the long-term loan will now be extended to assist the family in continuing the charity work.
The Captain Tom Foundation was founded in May and officially launched in September 2020 following the astounding success of Captain Tom’s fundraising efforts for the NHS in the first COVID-19 lockdown, raising £38.9 million. The foundation focuses on causes that were close to Captain Tom’s heart: combating loneliness championing education and equality and continuing to support the NHS.
The Volkswagen Caravelle offers the highest standard of professional passenger transport, with comfortable interior, state-of-the-art infotainment systems and innovative driver assistance and safety systems to ensure a comfortable and smooth journey.
Hannah Ingram-Moore, who co-founded The Captain Tom Foundation with her father commented: “We are delighted to have the support of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and the continued use of the Volkswagen Caravelle. We could never have imagined the events of last year. It’s been extremely busy and emotional, but also immensely rewarding and we are so incredibly grateful for the support we have received from far and wide. The loan vehicle has helped us with our continued fundraising and the charity support that my father was so passionate about.”
Amy Allen, Product Affairs Manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles said: “It’s a pleasure to be able to assist The Captain Tom Foundation with a loan of one of our Volkswagen Caravelles. The work started by Captain Tom, and now continued by his family through this foundation, has proven invaluable over the past year and we’re delighted to help continue Captain Tom’s impressive legacy.”
Captain Sir Tom’s family has also recently launched the Captain Tom 100 challenge, inviting everyone to dream up a challenge based around the number 100 and complete it anytime and anywhere over Captain Tom’s birthday weekend (Friday 30 April to Bank Holiday Monday 3 May). For more information, please visit: https://captaintom.org/captain-tom-100