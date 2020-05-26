Headline News

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles offer payment free three months on new vans

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - 09:59
As businesses gear up to get back to work, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is offering no upfront cost and no repayments for the first three months to customers purchasing vehicles through Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Financial Services (VWCVFS) Contract Hire.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has launched its “Back to Work” finance offers

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is offering ‘three months on us’ as part of its “Back to Work” finance package, after research found 7 out of 10 customers were concerned about their business as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

To help support companies as they prepare to ramp up for business once again, the restart 2020 support is available across the range, including the new Volkswagen Transporter 6.1.

Customers starting new contract hire agreements will have nothing to pay upfront and no monthly payments for the first three months when purchasing stock vehicles. This means they could take delivery in June and have nothing to pay until November, followed by monthly payments of £279 for the Transporter 6.1* or £219 for the Caddy*. In addition, new Solutions Personal Contract Plan (PCP) customers will also benefit from a deposit contribution, plus no repayments for the first three months (up to 3.5% APR Representative)**.

The “Back to Work” offer is available on all new vans purchased from now until 30 June 2020, as long as delivery of the vehicle is possible before 31 July 2020. Although showrooms remain closed for now in line with government guidance, Van Centres in England are currently able to hand over vehicles to customers, with appropriate safety and social distancing measures in place. Customers remain eligible for the offer of two services for £99^, and Business pack support of £500 is also available on the Caddy Startline model.

James Douglas, Head of Sales at Volkswagen Commercial Services, commented: “We know that many businesses are apprehensive and there’s a good deal of uncertainty about how the rest of 2020 will play out across many of the industries we support.

“That’s why, as part of our Working With You brand promise, we wanted to take a load off, by offering the first three months on us.  By doing so, UK companies won’t have to delay new van purchases, and can instead concentrate on driving their businesses forward.”

*Contract Hire terms and conditions: No ownership option. £279 rental based on Transporter T28 Startline SWB 2.0 TDI 110PS on 48 month, 10,000 mile per annum agreement with £0 Initial Rental. £219 rental based on Caddy Panel Van C20 Startline 2.0 TDI BMT 102PS on 48 month, 10,000 mile per annum agreement, with £0 Initial Rental. Business users only. All prices exclude VAT. VAT payable at 20%. Excess mileage and damage charges may apply. 18+. Subject to status and availability. T&Cs apply. Ordered by 30/06/2020 and delivered by 31/07/2020 from participating Van Centers. Minimum term 36 months. Maximum term 48 months. Stock vehicles only. 3 month contribution based on headline offers only. Different agreement terms may receive a contribution less than the equivalent of 3 monthly payments. Indemnities may be required. Not available in conjunction with any other offer and may be withdrawn at any time. Accurate at 05/2020. Freepost Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Financial Services.

**Solutions Personal Contract Plan terms and conditions: At the end of the agreement there are three options: i) pay the optional final payment and own the vehicle; ii) return the vehicle: subject to excess mileage and fair wear and tear, charges may apply; or iii) replace: part exchange the vehicle. With Solutions Personal Contract Plan. Minimum 1% deposit required for Grand California. 18s+. Subject to status & availability. T&Cs apply. Ordered by 30/06/2020 and delivered by 31/07/2020 from participating Van Centers. 36 to 49 month agreements only. Agreements with a term less than 46 months may receive a contribution less than the equivalent of 3 monthly payments however you will not be required to be make a monthly payment for the first 3 months. Stock vehicles only. Indemnities may be required. Not available in conjunction with any other offer and may be withdrawn at any time. Accurate at 05/2020. Freepost Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Financial Services.

^covers next two consecutive services limited to x1 oil service and x1 oil and inspection service

†Based on BVA BDRC research carried out for Volkswagen Commercial vehicles which found that 73% of respondents were ‘extremely concerned’ or ‘concerned’ about the impact of COVID-19 on their current business situation; down from 82% in April.

Tags
,

