Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles launches first all-electric van in the UK

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has launched its first fully electric van in the UK with prices for the zero-emission ABT eTransporter 6.1 starting from £42,060 (exc. VAT)*.
Developed in collaboration with Premium Partner ABT e-Line, the ABT eTransporter 6.1 combines quiet and smooth driving, instant torque, fast charging and high load capacity for the ultimate zero-emissions urban logistics van.
The model offers an all-electric range of up to 82 miles** with a cargo space of 6.7m3. Flexible charging options allow for 80 per cent charge in just 45 minutes.
Performance and efficiency
The ABT eTransporter 6.1 delivers a maximum power output of 110PS (83kW), with a 0-62mph time of just 17.4 seconds. The technically-advanced and lightweight electric motor provides smooth and quiet driving, low maintenance requirements and instant maximum torque. This is connected to the battery via the power electronics that supply energy to both the on-board electronics and the electric motor.
The compact battery is fitted underneath the load area to avoid compromising the cargo area of 6.7m3 and payload of up to 1,001kg. Total range is up to 82 miles**.
The ABT eTransporter 6.1 is also fitted with regenerative braking, switching the drive motor to generator operation to recover energy lost when braking. The resulting current is fed back into the battery and stored for later use.
The driver is able to see the battery status from the instrument cluster, where the usual rev counter dial has been replaced with a power meter. When the needle is in the green, the battery is being charged by recuperating energy that would otherwise be lost during braking. The blue area denotes the optimum speeds and acceleration for the most economical driving, while the charge level indicator states the current charge in the battery.
The ABT eTransporter 6.1 features a modified dual clutch transmission DSG, combining the conventional system with the requirements of an electric drive to develop sufficient power in any driving situation. When Drive (‘D’) is selected, the motor will deliver 75% power to maximise range, with the kickdown function on the gear shift providing 100% power and torque, maximising performance.
Charging
The Combined Charging System (CCS) socket on the new ABT eTransporter 6.1 provides a flexible charging solution, combining the ability to charge via both AC and DC. This means you can use any device that has either a CCS (DC charging) or Type 2 (AC charging) plug type. A Type 2 charging cable is included with the vehicle as standard.
Rapid charging using a DC charger is the fastest way to charge your electric van. The new ABT eTransporter 6.1 supports up to 50kW DC charging using a CCS connector, which means the vehicle’s lithium-ion battery can achieve a charging state of 80 per cent within approximately 45 minutes. This is ideal for vans working a busy shift pattern which need to be on the road and working.
The new ABT eTransporter 6.1 can support AC charging up to 7.2kW. This can be done by using a wallbox, which will charge the lithium-ion battery in approximately five and a half hours.
Technology
The ABT eTransporter 6.1 is equipped as standard with a DAB+ radio system with 6.5-inch touchscreen and four loudspeakers, SD card slot, Bluetooth® handsfree and two USB interfaces (type-C) in the dashboard. Volkswagen AppConnect, which allows you to bring smartphone apps onto your infotainment system’s touchscreen, is also standard alongside a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems, including Front Assist with City Emergency Braking System, rear parking sensors and Crosswind Assist.
Pricing and running costs
Pricing for the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles ABT eTransporter 6.1 Panel van starts from £42,060 (exc. VAT) with the Advance trim from £45,360 (exc. VAT). The kombi crew van and kombi crew van Advance are priced from £46,375 (exc. VAT) and £49,985 (exc. VAT), respectively.
Advance trim adds design, comfort and safety options, including 17” alloy wheels, electrically foldable door mirrors, automatic LED headlights, rain sensing windscreen wipers, heated windshield, auto-dimming rear-view mirror and front and rear parking sensors.
With its zero-emission status, all variants of the ABT eTransporter 6.1 are exempt from road tax (VED) and afforded unrestricted access to the London Ultra Low Emission Zone and Clean Air Zones.
For more details on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles range of products and services, or to find your nearest Van Centre, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.
* Total RRP including on-the-road (OTR) exc. VAT. For more details on the OTR package and to be kept up to date visit https://www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/app/local/electric-vans-kmi-form.html. Pricing subject to change and does not include government Plug-in Van Grant (PiVG). Grant application in progress.
** This publication relates to vehicles tested according to WLTP technical procedures. Technical information (including fuel consumption, CO2 emissions, range, weights and speeds) is yet to be confirmed. We regularly update specifications so all technical information is subject to change (and this may include changes between order and delivery). There may be a delay in updates showing on our website. Always consult your authorised Volkswagen Van Centre for the latest price and technical information.