Headline News

Multivan – From standard van to talented all-rounder

Wednesday, April 14, 2021 - 07:22
No Comments
1,290 Views
Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Volkswagen Vans

A recipe for success – take the best van of its time and add the comfort of a car and unprecedented variability in the interior. The result: the Multivan. Still an icon of its genre. A cult vehicle for generations. Unique Bulli DNA. Even a completely new Multivan will remain true to this DNA. And that’s precisely the plan: later this year, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will be taking the Multivan and the associated lifestyle feeling into the next automotive era.

MultivanIts incomparable DNA has made the Multivan one of the most successful and best-known vans/MPVs ever. An automotive multi-tool for the family, business, sport, holidays and every travel adventure. To date, there are four generations of the Multivan. They are all based on the Transporter – the T3, T4, T5 and T6. In 2019, there was then also an update of the current generation: the Multivan 6.1.

In September 1985, at the IAA International Motor Show in Frankfurt, Volkswagen unveiled a new version of the T3: the first Multivan. Now, alongside the Transporter and Caravelle, there was thus an unprecedented crossover of panel van, passenger car, MPV and camper – comfortable ride met multi-variable interior concept: with a rear bench seat that could be converted into a bed. And the original model also already had a fold-out table. Both features quickly transformed the van, when required, into a compact camper for minimalists.

Cleverly conceived like an automotive tool, the van delivered the design DNA for all of this and added to that a charismatic look as well. Form followed function: a mobile space with a short rear overhang and steep windscreen. Inside, the driver and front-seat passenger sat directly above the front axle and experienced there, high above the world of the passenger car, the driving feel so typical of the Bulli, which soon gained cult status. Over the next 35 years, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles further honed the Multivan idea again and again, adapting the iconic vehicle generation by generation to the requirements of the time. New seat track systems, new swivel and individual seats, variable tables, ever more intelligent infotainment and driver assistance systems and additional efficiency

and safety accompanied the Multivan on its journey through down the years. However the DNA and thus the characteristics of a Swiss Army knife on wheels always remained untouched – inclusive of that unique sitting position in the front, the extreme variability and the practical access through to the rear between driver’s and front passenger seat.

Albert Kirzinger, Head of Design at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, explains in a short video (https://www.vwn-presse.de/vwn-presse/landingpages/Der%20neue%20Multivan/LAY_Teaser_DNA_EN.mp4) what it is that makes the Bulli the Bulli: “The core DNA is, of course, space. The new Multivan has space in abundance. Flexibility, usable flexibility – that’s what sets the Bulli apart, including the seventh one. Including the Multivan.”

This year, with a new Multivan generation, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will be extending its long history into the future. With the best Multivan ever – more sustainable, more comfortable, safer, more intelligent, better connected and of higher quality than ever before. With this new model the commercial vehicle specialists from Hannover will be transferring the DNA of this iconic vehicle and its associated lifestyle feel into the digitalised and electrified age. How the substantive elements of the Multivan are changing will become apparent over the coming weeks and months.

Tags
,

Related Article

Dunlop SP346+

Dunlop SP346+ steer tyre launched

Apr 14, 2021No Comments

Dunlop has introduced the SP346+ steer tyre for fleets and hauliers who demand a wide variety of performances in all on-road applications. The Dunlop SP346+ features a range of technologies designed

bio-methane

McCulla power new IVECO S-W...

Chilled and frozen logistics company McCulla (Ireland) Ltd has

Apr 14, 2021
autonomous vehicle

Recommendations for autonom...

Recommendations for who will be legally liable if an

Apr 13, 2021
Descartes

Descartes report highlights...

Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive

Apr 13, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021104,058 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201822,926 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201820,274 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201918,450 Views
    Geotab Truck Solution

    The new Geotab Truck Solution ...

    Geotab, a global leader in

    Sep 17, 202018,030 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing