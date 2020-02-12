Headline News

Honda announces global airbag recall

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 09:26
As part of the ongoing Takata airbag recall, Honda is recalling more of its most popular cars due to a fault that can result in the driver and front-passenger airbag deploying with such force that it ruptures and fires metal fragments into the cabin.

airbag recallThe UK models affected are from the Accord, Civic, CR-V, FR-V, Insight, Jazz, Legend, and Stream ranges. The Pilot and TSX models are also part of the same recall, but are not sold in the UK.

All use airbags made by the now-defunct company Takata. In a collision, if the inflator’s housing is ruptured, metal shards from the airbag can be released with force. More than 20 people have died so far as a result of this, and hundreds more have been injured.

The ongoing recall affects millions of cars worldwide and multiple brands, including cars from Ford, Jaguar, Land Rover, Audi and Mercedes-Benz.

Thankfully, no incidents of airbags exploding upon deployment have been reported in the UK, and the risk is considered to be very low for UK drivers. Cars used in higher-humidity climates are more at risk, because the fault is exacerbated by excessive moisture over time.

Honda told Which? it would be recalling the following models and years in the UK for Takata airbag remedial work.

  • Civic Coupe (2001-2005)
  • Civic IMA (Hybrid) (2003-2005 and 2006-2010)
  • Civic 5 Door (2003-2005)
  • Stream (2001-2005)
  • Jazz (2002-2008 and 2009-2015)
  • Jazz hybrid (2012-2015)
  • CR-V (2002-2007 and 2008-2012)
  • Accord/Accord Tourer (2003-2008 and 2009-2015)
  • Insight (2010-2013)
  • FR-V (2005-2009)
  • Legend (2007-2009)

What to do if you own a Honda car that has been affected

Honda said it was complying with the UK’s Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) code of practice by notifying the owners of the cars within six weeks of being notified by the Honda Motor Company in Japan.

Honda said it was expecting to contact owners in late March and early April to ask them to take their cars in for free-of-charge replacement parts, by which time it would have sufficient supply of parts to undertake the remedial works. Further details can be found on the Honda website.

A full UK recall has not yet been announced, with the DVSA stating this will happen in due course.

Read more: https://www.which.co.uk/news/2019/01/honda-to-recall-popular-uk-models-due-to-explosive-airbag-fault/

Article source: Which?

