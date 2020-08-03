Headline News

New dynamic BTCC partnership for Absolute Alignment

Monday, August 3, 2020 - 09:07
No Comments
258 Views
General News, Maintenance, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Vehicle Safety

Absolute Alignment, the leading provider of wheel alignment equipment in the UK, has announced a new two-year partnership with the Team Dynamics run Halfords Yuasa Racing outfit in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC).

Absolute Alignment

With nine scheduled race weekends, the 2020 BTCC season gets underway at Donington Park on 1-2 August, with Absolute Alignment taking the opportunity to make the most of this year’s on-track action with Matt Neal and Dan Cammish lining-up on the grid in their Honda Civic Type R racers – fully aligned by Absolute Alignment’s latest Bluetooth four wheel alignment equipment.

Chris Dear, Absolute Alignment’s Technical Director, said, “I think many of us in the industry are excited to see motorsport back up and running in the UK, and for us the BTCC has always offered the perfect platform to demonstrate what our wheel aligners can really do. That’s why we have recently become an Official Technical Partner to Halfords Yuasa Racing – for two years, until the end of 2021, supplying our Bluetooth Lite wheel aligner to the team.”

Absolute AlignmentJames Rodgers, Team Manager at Team Dynamics, added, “We’re delighted to welcome Absolute Alignment into the team as one of our Technical Partners. On a race weekend it is paramount that we set the cars up precisely to the driver feedback. The engineers are often under time pressure over a race weekend and this solution helps us to quickly, easily and most importantly accurately make adjustments to the vehicle in real time, particularly important if the geometry has been knocked out of alignment during a race session.”

Absolute Alignment also has a long-term technical partnership with Power Maxed Racing in the BTCC.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

walkaround checks

50% of HGV drivers do not regularly carry out...

Aug 03, 2020No Comments

According to a new survey by vehicle and fleet safety specialists CameraMatics, the majority of HGV drivers do not consistently carry out checks. Ensuring daily walkaround checks

FH

Braegate Produce has put it...

Potato supplier Braegate Produce has put its first Volvo

Aug 03, 2020
Road Safety

Complacency in national roa...

The DfT published annual road casualty statistics 2019 for

Aug 03, 2020
UK Car Production

A perfect storm for the UK ...

Peter Barnes, Head of Automotive at DWF shares his

Jul 31, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202058,704 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201428,938 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201928,512 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201426,940 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201824,048 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing