Debut Genesis models ace Euro NCAP safety tests

The Genesis GV80 and G80 have both emerged from rigorous Euro NCAP safety assessment with five-star ratings.
Genesis is a luxury Korean brand established in 2015. It has only recently launched in Europe but has already set high safety standards with its two new models the GV80, a mid-size luxury SUV and the G80 an executive saloon, both performing well in the tests.
The cars both scored an impressive 91% for Adult Occupancy, protecting the dummies heads and bodies well in impact testing. The G80 slightly exceeds the GV80 in the Safety Assist category receiving 91% and 88% respectively.
Genesis has “aced it” comments Matthew Avery Director of Research at Thatcham Research and Euro NCAP board member. “Particularly in terms of protection offered in the event of a lateral impact. These are two of the strongest performers to have been tested since new impact test protocols were introduced in 2020.”
In addition, both cars are fitted with a centre airbag which helps to further protect passengers against occupant-to-occupant injuries in side impacts. Here, the GV80 scored maximum points – the highest achieved this year.
Although the GV80 and the G80 enjoyed high overall scores, the cars underperform slightly in the rear impact whiplash protection assessment. Tested using a geometric assessment the results indicated only marginal whiplash protection in the event of a rear impact collision.
Scoring top marks for Child Occupant safety, Avery remarks that both models could be an “excellent choice for families.” Further supported by crash avoidance features such as car-to-car, pedestrian, and cyclist Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and a ‘Driver Attention Warning’ system which monitors steering patterns to check for a fatigued or inattentive driver.
“This is the first time we’ve seen the Genesis brand in the UK and it is certainly a great launch from a safety perspective for these two models,” Avery said.
The new Citroen C4 was also subjected to the world’s most stringent safety testing. Although it achieved a four-star Euro NCAP rating, the Citroen C4 performed “adequately”, according to Avery, with a low score for its Autonomous Emergency Braking systems. There was also no centre airbag to protect the rear seat passengers – an important safety measure that most carmakers are now fitting as standard.
Avery concludes, “It is fair to say that when considering a vehicle from the small family car class, there are other brands in the category that offer more from a safety perspective.”