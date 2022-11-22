VodaFone
Vehicle converter reports full order book

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 - 09:15
A leading vehicle body conversion and tipper specialist says it is bucking the trend and maintaining full order books by supplying only the highest quality equipment and service to its customers.

Brit-Tipp Limited, based in Warrington and family-run since 1983, has gained a reputation for supplying high quality commercial bodywork and ancillary equipment to local authorities, public utilities, fleet operators, chassis manufacturers and retailers throughout the UK.

“For example,” explains Brit-Tipp’s Sales and Marketing Director, Peter Dugdale, “18 months ago, one of our customers, Biffa, needed a fast and flexible back-up collection service to cope with any missed/late collections or fly-tipping in the Winchester area. To achieve this, we required a reliable side-loading column bin lift with a short loading cycle and ability to tip directly into the back of the Isuzu N75 7.5 tonne N75 Isuzu which was specified for the job.”

To this end, Brit-Tipp looked to UK manufacturer Access XL, part of XL Global Group and long-established provider of bespoke lifting solutions for a wide range of applications across numerous industry sectors.

“We chose the Access XL BL150 bin lift because not only is it fast and quiet but also easy to use with household wheely bins and able to cope with loads of up to 150kg. It has a short loading cycle, lifting and tipping into the back of the vehicle, then returning to ground level in one smooth action – while the safety system continually holds the bin in place.”

According to Dugdale, and most importantly, the equipment has proved faultless in operation, never failed and is much liked by the drivers and handlers.

“It’s well engineered, robust and fool-proof,” he adds, “exactly what our customers need to maintain an efficient, reliable and low-cost service.”

Prewired, with its own hydraulic PTO powerpack and optional cab switch, the lift is quick and easy to retrofit. Also, says Brit Tipp, the galvanised steel frame and parts protect against corrosion, for a longer working life.

“We now have 10 in service,” concludes Peter Dugdale, “the latest being for Dawson Rentals on cage tippers for local authorities. Certainly, we are bucking market trends and busier than ever. For its part, the Access XL lift has done a great job and continues to impress.”

From its 71,000sq ft. Warrington factory, using CNC press brakes, CAD design and laser-cutting technology, Brit-Tipp has a monthly build capacity of 220 bodies ranging from pick-ups to 18T GVW.

The operation is VCA – approved.

