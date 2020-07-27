Headline News

Vauxhall workers help to deliver more than 13,000 ventilators

Monday, July 27, 2020 - 09:53
No Comments
180 Views
General News, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Vauxhall Cars

A handpicked team of 15 workers from the Vauxhall Luton plant have completed their 16-week assignment at Smiths Medical, working as part of a consortium that delivered 13,437 ventilators for the NHS to combat the on-going Covid-19 virus.

Vauxhall

In April, 13 staff plus a Team Leader and Supervisor, were handpicked from Vauxhall’s Kimpton Road Plant, which manufacturers the Vauxhall Vivaro van, to move to the Luton site of Smiths Medical, a division of Smiths Group plc, to help the company respond to the ‘herculean task’ of meeting the 10-fold increase in ventilator production described by the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. The Vauxhall staff were picked for their specialist skills and ability to carry out intricate production work to a very high standard and time frame.

Following a week of training, the team helped to assemble 20 to 30 life-saving ventilator units a week. Towards the end of the assignment, production rose to hundreds of ventilators a week – surpassing all expectations. Vauxhall’s staff conducted in-line quality tests as the ventilators were produced, ensuring they met the high standards required by the NHS.

During their assignment, the Vauxhall staff worked alongside engineers and specialists from a variety of sectors, including aerospace and mobile phone manufacturers. The staff also managed to raise £300 for charity during their placement.

“I’m immensely proud and not at all surprised that Vauxhall workers have volunteered and have been able to make such a valuable contribution during these difficult times,” said Stephen Norman, Managing Director, Vauxhall Motors.

“Our plant employees are used to working on lines where only consistent high quality is not just essential but primordial, and they have done a fantastic job over the past 16 weeks being part of the team making much needed ventilators to contribute to the NHS. During the last war Vauxhall manufactured Churchill tanks in Luton and here we see our front line contribution in what is widely seen as the most serious world crisis since that time”

Julian Fagge, Strategy and M&A Director, Smiths Group, said: “On behalf of Smiths, I would like to extend our sincere thanks to Vauxhall for joining the fight against this terrible disease. This initiative has been part of the extraordinary efforts made by British industry to help maximise production of ventilators and save lives.”

The Vauxhall staff will return to their normal jobs at Kimpton Road Plant, which has since resumed full production capacity, running all three shifts.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Carrier Transicold

Stewarts of Tayside Adds 10 Carrier Transicol...

Jul 27, 2020No Comments

Perth-based fruit and vegetable producer Stewarts of Tayside has taken delivery of 10 new refrigerated trailers, each specified with a Carrier Transicold Vector 1550 unit. They join

Drink or drug driving

Drink or drug driving resul...

Police Scotland has credited intelligence led tactics after one

Jul 27, 2020
urban speed limit

Report recommends default 2...

A default 20mph urban speed limit in Wales should

Jul 27, 2020

Highways England to raise m...

Highways England have decided that the speed limit through

Jul 27, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202058,146 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201428,458 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201426,394 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201926,352 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201823,676 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing