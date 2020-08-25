Headline News

Tyre dealer gets an extra 40 miles per tank with Michelin Agilis CrossClimates

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 08:35
No Comments
216 Views
Agilis CrossClimate, Fleet Management, General News, Michelin, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Tyres

Mid Beds Tyres is benefiting from improved traction and an increased range of up to 40 miles per tank of fuel, since replacing the original equipment tyres on its MAN TGE 4×4 van, with a set of Michelin Agilis CrossClimates.

Michelin Agilis CrossClimatesThe mobile tyre fitting specialist removed the original equipment rubber after just 15,000 miles in service; with the Agilis CrossClimate tyres already clocking-up 35,000 miles, with 6mm of tread still remaining.

Tyre technician Chris Strickland says: “The difference in performance between the two sets of tyres is like night and day. We’re monitoring the wear rates very closely, and based on our calculations, we’ll get at least 55,000 miles out of the Michelin set before we remove them from service.

“That’s remarkable for any 3.5-tonne van, let alone a 4×4 which is worked as hard as ours. The grip they provide is also phenomenal; I’m regularly accessing muddy farm tracks, fields and even construction sites with no traction issues at all. With the original tyres I could be sliding all over the place.”

Paul Wickens, Managing Director of Mid Beds Tyres, explains: “We’re quite used to Michelin tyres delivering long lasting performance across our mobile fitting fleet; but to extend the range of the vehicle by 40 miles per tank is seriously impressive.

“You could perhaps understand it if you were comparing them against budget tyres; but this was a premium brand billed as being economical and long-lasting. In contrast, the Michelin Agilis CrossClimates are delivering significantly more mileage, better grip in all conditions, and saving us fuel.”

Michelin Agilis CrossClimate tyres benefit from a rugged tread pattern which is manufactured with special rubber compounds that promote flexibility in cold temperatures. They also feature added sidewall and shoulder protection for improved robustness in service.

As an all-season tyre, they boast traction and safety in all weathers, plus offer high mileage potential, impressive damage resistance and a low total cost of ownership.

Mid Beds Tyres works across Bedfordshire, Milton Keynes and surrounding areas, offering a fully mobile service. It specialises in tyres for cars, vans, commercial vehicles, and both agricultural and industrial plant. Based on its direct experience, the firm is now actively recommending Michelin Agilis CrossClimate tyres to customers.

Tags
,

Related Article

Volvo Truck

Volvo Truck meets GLW Feeds’ appetite for v...

Aug 25, 2020No Comments

Livestock and speciality feed manufacturer GLW Feeds has continued its long association with Volvo by taking delivery of three new FH 8×4 tridem rigids. Supplied by Jason

Mazda MX-30

Mazda MX-30 – The EV ...

Arriving in the UK early in 2021, the Mazda

Aug 24, 2020
charge points

Children redesign ‘ug...

SEAT has teamed up with the nation’s children to

Aug 24, 2020
TruTac

Keeping the wheels turning ...

Trukberry, the Coleshill-based aggregates and muck-away transporter, has switched

Aug 24, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202060,666 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201932,952 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201430,900 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201428,722 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201825,548 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing