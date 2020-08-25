Mid Beds Tyres is benefiting from improved traction and an increased range of up to 40 miles per tank of fuel, since replacing the original equipment tyres on its MAN TGE 4×4 van, with a set of Michelin Agilis CrossClimates.
The mobile tyre fitting specialist removed the original equipment rubber after just 15,000 miles in service; with the Agilis CrossClimate tyres already clocking-up 35,000 miles, with 6mm of tread still remaining.
Tyre technician Chris Strickland says: “The difference in performance between the two sets of tyres is like night and day. We’re monitoring the wear rates very closely, and based on our calculations, we’ll get at least 55,000 miles out of the Michelin set before we remove them from service.
“That’s remarkable for any 3.5-tonne van, let alone a 4×4 which is worked as hard as ours. The grip they provide is also phenomenal; I’m regularly accessing muddy farm tracks, fields and even construction sites with no traction issues at all. With the original tyres I could be sliding all over the place.”
Paul Wickens, Managing Director of Mid Beds Tyres, explains: “We’re quite used to Michelin tyres delivering long lasting performance across our mobile fitting fleet; but to extend the range of the vehicle by 40 miles per tank is seriously impressive.
“You could perhaps understand it if you were comparing them against budget tyres; but this was a premium brand billed as being economical and long-lasting. In contrast, the Michelin Agilis CrossClimates are delivering significantly more mileage, better grip in all conditions, and saving us fuel.”
Michelin Agilis CrossClimate tyres benefit from a rugged tread pattern which is manufactured with special rubber compounds that promote flexibility in cold temperatures. They also feature added sidewall and shoulder protection for improved robustness in service.
As an all-season tyre, they boast traction and safety in all weathers, plus offer high mileage potential, impressive damage resistance and a low total cost of ownership.
Mid Beds Tyres works across Bedfordshire, Milton Keynes and surrounding areas, offering a fully mobile service. It specialises in tyres for cars, vans, commercial vehicles, and both agricultural and industrial plant. Based on its direct experience, the firm is now actively recommending Michelin Agilis CrossClimate tyres to customers.