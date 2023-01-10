Michelin brings multiple benefits for biomass fuel supplier

Esken Renewables, the UK’s largest supplier of biomass fuel, has switched more than three-quarters of its fleet to MICHELIN X Multi and X Works tyres to cut fuel costs and reduce downtime, on a contract managed via Michelin’s Services & Solutions division.
The Widnes-based company, which has long-term contracts to supply 1.7 million tonnes of fuel to biomass plants, has moved at least 75 per cent of its 123 trucks and 150 trailers to Michelin tyres since rekindling its partnership with the company in 2022.
Located at 13 depots across the UK, the fleet includes 150 specialist moving floor trailers designed for transporting biomass fuel, each of which clocks up to 100,000 km per annum.
The decision to equip the mixed fleet with tyres from Michelin’s X Multi and X Works ranges in a three-year pence-per-kilometre (PPK) deal came about with the company’s development of its ESG strategy and its proactive approach to protecting the environment.
Esken Renewables Distribution Manager, John Dickson, says: “Our trucks and trailers are not just operating on motorways but also cross country and off road, so we need reliable and robust tyres that can last. You know what you are getting with a Michelin tyre. We were looking for fuel savings and longevity and these tyres tick all the boxes,” he says.
“We also chose Michelin because of their superb customer service. The communication side is second to none between both parties. If we have a question or we need some information or advice they are always quick to respond.”
The biomass fuel supplier has also recently utilised MICHELIN Connected Fleet’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Trailer Premium, following advice from Michelin Services & Solutions Key Account Manager Matt Neale.
Spearheaded by Esken Renewables’ Fleet and Engineering Manager Joe Sweeney, the company is trialling the TPMS on its trailers, with a view to rolling it out across the entire fleet in the coming months.
“It gives us early warning on punctures and vehicle braking system compliance and also allows drivers to quickly assess tyre pressures from their cabs,” he says.
Sweeney is also working closely with Neale on an education programme for the company’s transport operations team and its drivers to reduce call-out costs and limit tyre damage.
“We want to streamline our operations and make everything run more efficiently, and Michelin is definitely playing a big part in this initiative,” he says. “It offers reliability, expertise in the correct fitting of tyres and there are no supply issues with the kit we’re after. That’s the kind of customer service we need.”