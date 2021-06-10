Headline News

Bridgestone’s slick response times at their ‘best ever’ levels

Thursday, June 10, 2021 - 11:01
No Comments
576 Views
Bridgestone, Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Tyres

Bridgestone’s 24/7 fleet service network is now operating at its best-ever levels according to bosses, who believe they are on course for their most efficient year in terms of breakdown responses.

BridgestoneThe Bridgestone Partner network is comprised of hundreds of respected tyre dealers who will guarantee the highest level of service to fleets. Statistics for the first quarter of 2021 suggest they are responding quicker to call-outs than ever before.

From January 1st 2021 to March 31st 2021, average response times from phone call to assistance stood at just 48 minutes, and just 45 minutes to get the vehicle operational again thereafter, in Bridgestone’s swiftest set of figures yet.

Bridgestone believes that the strength of the network lies in the fact that it’s comprised of independent dealers, who take even greater levels of pride in their service levels because their own business fortunes depend on such results.

Simon Cartwright, Stobart Energy’s Director of Logistics, agreed, stating: “We were well aware of the quality and performance benefits associated with Bridgestone’s tyres, but the commercial agility shown through the Bridgestone Partner network was something that really resonated.

“It really impressed us, as we knew we’d be dealing with independent tyre dealers who are passionate in providing a memorable service, precisely because they are running their own businesses. This model really appealed to us.”

Bridgestone Partner’s mission statement is to provide joined-up, strategic partnerships to maximise the life of each and every tyre fitted. Not only does the new network name reinforce Bridgestone’s position as a true premium player, but it underlines just how the bespoke requirements of fleets have changed over the years, where a ‘cradle to grave’ service outweighs a request for new tyres at competitive prices.

Strategies include a major focus on tyre husbandry, an increased emphasis on setting correct tyre pressure and a detailed review of removed tyres, to avoid premature removal and to ensure that all parties are properly managing the use of tyres throughout their life.

The strength of the Bridgestone Partner network – featuring some of the most knowledgeable and experienced dealers – underpins the overall offering, in what Bridgestone believes is one of the most impressive ‘cradle to grave’ services in the industry.

Bridgestone’s UK Fleet Sales Manager Ian Davis said: ““One of the number one priorities for our fleet customers is uptime. A breakdown is every fleet manager’s worst nightmare and knowing that we react so quickly is a big feather in our cap.

“We also co-ordinate regular tyre maintenance meetings and an innovative digital reporting system on correct tyre pressures and general tyre life also equate to less breakdown calls when drivers are out on the road, leading to better productivity and ultimately, a more satisfied fleet.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Highways England

Highways England forced to backtrack smart mo...

Jun 10, 2021No Comments

Highways England has had to backtrack on its plan to convert a section of the M62 to all lane running without a statutory environmental impact (EIA) assessment

tyre technician

Don’t forget tyre technic...

Continental Tyres is urging the road transport and tyre

Jun 10, 2021
Advisory Electricity Rate

Fleet industry calls for re...

The Association of Fleet Professionals and the BVRLA have

Jun 10, 2021
Delayed Declaration Scheme

Freight Association issues ...

The British International Freight Association (BIFA) is advising its

Jun 09, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021118,530 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201930,480 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201826,820 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201824,852 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201923,166 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing