Bridgestone’s slick response times at their ‘best ever’ levels

Bridgestone’s 24/7 fleet service network is now operating at its best-ever levels according to bosses, who believe they are on course for their most efficient year in terms of breakdown responses.
The Bridgestone Partner network is comprised of hundreds of respected tyre dealers who will guarantee the highest level of service to fleets. Statistics for the first quarter of 2021 suggest they are responding quicker to call-outs than ever before.
From January 1st 2021 to March 31st 2021, average response times from phone call to assistance stood at just 48 minutes, and just 45 minutes to get the vehicle operational again thereafter, in Bridgestone’s swiftest set of figures yet.
Bridgestone believes that the strength of the network lies in the fact that it’s comprised of independent dealers, who take even greater levels of pride in their service levels because their own business fortunes depend on such results.
Simon Cartwright, Stobart Energy’s Director of Logistics, agreed, stating: “We were well aware of the quality and performance benefits associated with Bridgestone’s tyres, but the commercial agility shown through the Bridgestone Partner network was something that really resonated.
“It really impressed us, as we knew we’d be dealing with independent tyre dealers who are passionate in providing a memorable service, precisely because they are running their own businesses. This model really appealed to us.”
Bridgestone Partner’s mission statement is to provide joined-up, strategic partnerships to maximise the life of each and every tyre fitted. Not only does the new network name reinforce Bridgestone’s position as a true premium player, but it underlines just how the bespoke requirements of fleets have changed over the years, where a ‘cradle to grave’ service outweighs a request for new tyres at competitive prices.
Strategies include a major focus on tyre husbandry, an increased emphasis on setting correct tyre pressure and a detailed review of removed tyres, to avoid premature removal and to ensure that all parties are properly managing the use of tyres throughout their life.
The strength of the Bridgestone Partner network – featuring some of the most knowledgeable and experienced dealers – underpins the overall offering, in what Bridgestone believes is one of the most impressive ‘cradle to grave’ services in the industry.
Bridgestone’s UK Fleet Sales Manager Ian Davis said: ““One of the number one priorities for our fleet customers is uptime. A breakdown is every fleet manager’s worst nightmare and knowing that we react so quickly is a big feather in our cap.
“We also co-ordinate regular tyre maintenance meetings and an innovative digital reporting system on correct tyre pressures and general tyre life also equate to less breakdown calls when drivers are out on the road, leading to better productivity and ultimately, a more satisfied fleet.”