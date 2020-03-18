Headline News

PRIM – Fleet Standards appoints a new Ambassador – DriverMetrics

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 08:09
PRIM works closely with organisations to recognise them for their commitment to reducing road risk across their fleet. Uniquely, they award organisation of all fleet types and sizes, who are focusing on reducing road risk though proactive risk management. Organisations enter the accreditation at Bronze level and are awarded higher levels according, with Platinum being the highest level of achievement.

PRIM – Fleet StandardsOne of the perks of becoming a PRIM – Fleet Standards member, is gaining access to a comprehensive range of vetted and approved Suppliers. All suppliers approved by PRIM are carefully selected to enhance a client’s business and assist their risk management programme.

DriverMetrics has been appointed as the nominated supplier for driver risk profiling. Developed at Cranfield University, the DriverMetrics programmes supports driver well-being and helps to reduce the human, legal, financial and environmental cost of collisions.

PRIM – Fleet StandardsDriverMetrics provides a behavioural-based online driver profiling system which uses a self-reflective questionnaire to measure the key risk factors most commonly linked to road traffic incidents. Automatically allocated and highly effective behavioural e-learning modules are provided along with a detailed profile report containing a driver score and associated driver feedback.

For more information on how you could benefit from working with PRIM – Fleet Standards, or to obtain recognition for your organisation, go to www.primfleetstandards.co.uk or email team@primfleetstandards.co.uk

