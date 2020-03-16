Fleet decision-makers enroll on new ICFM advanced diploma programme

The fleet industry is facing unprecedented change at the start of a new decade and seven of the UK’s leading decision-makers have enrolled on ICFM’s prestigious tutor-led Diploma (Advanced Level) Programme to gain best practice insight on the challenges ahead.
The host venue for the Programme is the new state-of-the-art training facility at the Tamworth headquarters of Jaama, the UK’s leading fleet and asset management software and risk management specialist. Martin Evans, Jaama’s managing director, is an ICFM board member.
The ICFM is dedicated to advancing the profession of car and light commercial fleet management. The successful completion of the Programme leads to the award of the prestigious ICFM Diploma in Car and LCV Fleet Management, an externally endorsed qualification and a key criterion towards attaining Fellowship of the Institute.
Presenting a significant development opportunity for fleet decision-makers, the Diploma (Advanced level) Programme is one of the most comprehensive learning platforms available to people engaged in the strategic management of a vehicle fleet.
It provides a more dedicated focus for fleet decision-makers seeking to achieve the highest levels of professionalism and effective management skills involving their car and light commercial vehicle fleet operations.
Fleet decision-makers who have enrolled on the new Programme are: Matthew Cox (Hampshire Constabulary), Chris Haynes (Skanska UK), Cliff Lewis (Interserve), Surinder Purewal (CLC Group), James Rooney (Centrica), Colin Westlake (Devon County Council) and Sarah Wood (Staffordshire Fire Joint Emergency Transport Services). Fleet decision-makers interested in enrolling for the next Diploma (Advanced Level) Programme can obtain further details from the ICFM Administration Hub at: administration@icfm.com.
ICFM director and lead course tutor Peter Eldridge said: “The challenges that fleet decision-makers face at the start of a new decade are huge, but they also present major opportunities.
“Technology is evolving at an exponential rather than a linear pace and that is impacting on fleets and in particular what managers are doing with ‘big data’.
“Fleet chiefs must also focus on how they are going to reduce their company’s emissions contribution amid the climate change crisis and empower employees to make sustainable choices in relation to their mode of travel and undertake analysis of how and where within their fleet operations plug-in vehicles can be embraced.
“The fleet business model is shifting from being asset focussed (the vehicle) to being much more employee movements driven, so fleet and travel managers need to evolve their operational position to follow suit.
“The ICFM’s Diploma (Advanced level) Programme will provoke debate over the direction of travel for individual fleets and will provide course delegates with the knowledge and tools they need to take a far more strategic fleet management view.”
The Diploma (Advanced Level) Programme comprises four two-day tutor-led advanced study modules, coupled with three role-based projects which are completed throughout the duration of the course covering an approximate 18-month period. The Programme concludes with a written dissertation following the completion of the last module.
The course content for the four modules are: Module one (advanced interpersonal skills); module two (advanced finance); module three (advanced administration and control); module four (advanced vehicle acquisition and disposal).
ICFM qualifications are viewed as the de facto stamp of approval for employees with fleet responsibility whether as full-time professional fleet managers or as part of an HR, finance or procurement role. They are also increasingly being viewed as job-critical for employees working in the fleet service support arena, including at contract hire and leasing companies, fleet management organisations and in dealer-based corporate fleet departments.