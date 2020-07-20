Headline News

FTA changes its name to Logistics UK

Monday, July 20, 2020 - 10:31
On the 27th July 2020, the Freight Transport Association – FTA, will be changing its name to Logistics UK. The FTA have always represented and support the whole logistics industry – road, rail sea and air, but they feel the new name will more reflect that service. The change was supposed to have taken place earlier in the year, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 out break.

Chief Executive David Wells

Chief executive David Wells is confident this is testament to the efforts of the association’s team and the language used in communications.

He said: “We have been really successful over the past couple of years in raising our media profile and achieving the long list of policy wins which that profile has helped to secure. That’s testament to the hard work of the team, but also to the changes in language and logo that have already been positioning us as Leading UK Logistics.

“Most broadcast and national media now describe us as ‘FTA, the organisation that represents all of Logistics in the UK’. This has been a very natural and frictionless evolution for FTA, and our latest change of name will continue that journey. We’ve worked hard to take that space, and our media coverage and influence are growing, but sometimes our name does not reflect what we do.”

Wells continued: “To understand why we need to continue evolving our name, it’s important to understand how we achieve those policy wins. FTA is strong because of its size and scale, and because we already represent all of Logistics, a very large sector critical to the success of UK plc.

“Our breadth, size and scale is unique, and gives us strength and depth in expertise across important issues in all of the sectors we represent. Increasingly, policymakers and the media look to consult with organisations which can represent the whole sector. This has been especially important, and continues to be so, in our discussions around Brexit.”

The creation of a new ministerial role, Minister of State for the Future of Transport, to oversee and shape the development of the Logistics sector, directly acknowledges the interconnectedness of supply chains, says Wells.

“This is another example of how the world around us is changing, and why evolving our name now will help strengthen our voice and our influence.”

