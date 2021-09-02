FORS Standard version 6 to be published in October

The new FORS Standard will be introduced to members via a series of live webinars this autumn.
It is due to be published on 19 October with implementation from 1 July next year.
The free-to-attend webinars are scheduled to take place this October and November and will update FORS members on the changes contained within the latest iteration of the FORS Standard – version 6.
The FORS Standard sets out the requirements operators must meet if they wish to become FORS accredited and is updated every two years. Version 6 was due to be issued in 2020, but its publication was postponed by one year to minimise disruption to FORS members in light of the pandemic.
Version 6 has been informed through extensive industry contribution, including feedback from the FORS Helpline, and detailed technical input from the FORS Standard Review Working Group and the wider FORS Governance and Standards Advisory Group (GSAG), which comprises a range of key industry stakeholders and FORS supporters.
The series of five online briefing sessions will be presented by FORS Governance and Standards, who are responsible for managing the FORS Standard, with FORS representatives also available during the questions and answers session.
Commented Mark Chapman, project manager for FORS Governance and Standards: “This update to the FORS Standard is intended to be a pragmatic and incremental change from the current version 5.1 and is designed to be manageable by the industry during this particularly challenging period.
“The series of webinars will explain the updates to the FORS Standard and provide FORS members with an overview of these changes at Bronze, Silver and Gold levels, while answering any questions they may have on why the changes have been put in place.”
The 60-minute sessions will also give FORS members across the country a platform to connect with FORS management and other FORS operators without impacting on busy work schedules.
Added Sonia Hayward, FORS manager: “Members will obviously be keen to find out about the changes and how to demonstrate compliance with the FORS Standard at audit. These online sessions will provide an ideal opportunity for our members to hear first-hand what the changes are, being reassured that they are indeed manageable.”
FORS members can book places to attend the free webinar sessions via the FORS Online website by visiting: https://www.fors-online.org.uk/cms/news/find-update-fors-standard/