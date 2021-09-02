Headline News

FORS Standard version 6 to be published in October

Thursday, September 2, 2021 - 08:05
No Comments
456 Views
Fleet Management, Fleet Operators Recognition Scheme (FORS), General News, News, Newsletter, Top News

The new FORS Standard will be introduced to members via a series of live webinars this autumn.

FORS StandardIt is due to be published on 19 October with implementation from 1 July next year.

The free-to-attend webinars are scheduled to take place this October and November and will update FORS members on the changes contained within the latest iteration of the FORS Standard – version 6.

The FORS Standard sets out the requirements operators must meet if they wish to become FORS accredited and is updated every two years. Version 6 was due to be issued in 2020, but its publication was postponed by one year to minimise disruption to FORS members in light of the pandemic.

Version 6 has been informed through extensive industry contribution, including feedback from the FORS Helpline, and detailed technical input from the FORS Standard Review Working Group and the wider FORS Governance and Standards Advisory Group (GSAG), which comprises a range of key industry stakeholders and FORS supporters.

The series of five online briefing sessions will be presented by FORS Governance and Standards, who are responsible for managing the FORS Standard, with FORS representatives also available during the questions and answers session.

Commented Mark Chapman, project manager for FORS Governance and Standards: “This update to the FORS Standard is intended to be a pragmatic and incremental change from the current version 5.1 and is designed to be manageable by the industry during this particularly challenging period.

FORS Standard“The series of webinars will explain the updates to the FORS Standard and provide FORS members with an overview of these changes at Bronze, Silver and Gold levels, while answering any questions they may have on why the changes have been put in place.”

The 60-minute sessions will also give FORS members across the country a platform to connect with FORS management and other FORS operators without impacting on busy work schedules.

Added Sonia Hayward, FORS manager: “Members will obviously be keen to find out about the changes and how to demonstrate compliance with the FORS Standard at audit. These online sessions will provide an ideal opportunity for our members to hear first-hand what the changes are, being reassured that they are indeed manageable.”

FORS members can book places to attend the free webinar sessions via the FORS Online website by visiting: https://www.fors-online.org.uk/cms/news/find-update-fors-standard/

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Kent Access Permit

Kent Access Permit policy cost hauliers over ...

Sep 02, 2021No Comments

Hauliers were fined over £630,000 for not having the right paperwork to enter Kent at the end of the Brexit transition period, DfT has revealed. The fines,

Astra-e

Vauxhall continues its elec...

In its eighth generation, Vauxhall’s All-New Astra will be

Sep 02, 2021
Land Rover Defender

New Land Rover Defender V8 ...

Land Rover SV Bespoke has created a new Land

Sep 02, 2021
zero-emission HGVs

‘Plans before bans...

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has

Sep 01, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021208,524 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021125,592 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201955,698 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201831,734 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201829,700 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing