DriveTech joins the Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport as Gold Corporate Member

Thursday, January 9, 2020 - 09:04
Chartered Institute of Logistics & TransportDriveTech has kickstarted 2020 with its commitment to, and recognition of the importance of, the logistics and transport sector by joining the Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport (CILT) (UK).

As the Chartered body for the whole of the logistics and transport sector, including promoting the status of the profession through the education, training and development of all individuals throughout their careers using all possible means, there was a clear fit with the progressive fleet training and driver risk management commitments of DriveTech, part of the AA. DriveTech helps corporates reduce their road risk, helping prevent road deaths and serious collisions, saving money, reputations and lives.

DriveTech enjoys terrific trading relationships with a number of blue-chip clients in the logistics and transport arena and therefore this association with the recognised leading policy and practitioner voice on logistics, supply chain and transport issues is going to be beneficial to further improve driver and road safety standards, and build further strong relationships within this important sector.

Find out more about DriveTech on the Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport website here https://ciltuk.org.uk/DriveTech, and on the DriveTech website here https://www.drivetech.co.uk/fleet-solutions/driver-risk-and-training

