Headline News

Personal leasing demand helps offset market decline

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 - 07:02
No Comments
654 Views
British Vehicle Rental & Leasing Association (BVRLA), Contract Hire and Leasing, General News, Leasing, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Trade Associations

The overall BVRLA lease fleet shrank by 3.6% year-on-year according to the latest Q2-2020 Quarterly Leasing Survey, as a 2.1% growth in the LCV fleet size partially offset the 5.2% drop in the total car fleet.

leasingAt the end of Q2-2020 the total BVRLA lease car and van fleet stood at 2,532,972, with 83% being cars and 17% vans. This excludes all rental and PCP vehicles.

Business contract hire saw its largest ever fall since the survey began, with cars down by -9.7% year-on-year to 793,171. This is likely to be a result of the disruption caused by the Covid-19 lockdown during the survey period. In contrast, the personal contract hire car fleet increased by 5.7% to 271,264, representing respectable growth, albeit the lowest growth rate yet recorded for this fast-growing segment.

The study shows a growth in the number of battery electric vehicles on the BVRLA fleet, up 1.8% year-on-year and new BEV registrations were up 5.5% compared to the same period last year.

The surge in uptake of battery electric vehicles is coinciding with a reduction in CO2 emissions with average CO2 emissions for BVRLA members’ new car registrations down from 109g/km in Q1 2020 to 107g/km in Q2 2020 and average CO2 emissions for the total BVRLA car fleet down from 112.0g/km to 111.3 g/km over the same period.

The latest Leasing Broker Survey shows that brokers continue to represent a growing sector of the market with the BVRLA leasing broker channel fleet growing by 7% year-on-year, with 362,461 cars and vans on fleet.

Despite seeing an increase in the number of consumer contracts for cars, the Covid pandemic has adversely affected brokers, with new contracts for both cars and vans dropping sharply in the first half of 2020, compared to H1-2019, down 13% and 12% respectively.

Tags
,

Related Article

Dashcam

Dashcam: A picture paints a thousand words

Oct 28, 2020No Comments

We have all seen the publicity on TV and online that exposes bad driving on our roads in the UK and worldwide. The essential ingredient that draws

Breath tests

Breath tests at lowest leve...

Figures released by the Home Office* show that the

Oct 28, 2020
DA Techs

DA Techs invests in upskill...

Well-known alloy wheel repair company, DA Techs, is looking

Oct 27, 2020
Electric company car

Electric company car leasin...

Electric company car leasing is growing exponentially in the

Oct 27, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201930,402 Views
    used car market

    Introducing cinch, the new “...

    cinch, launched on July 10th

    Jul 16, 201928,152 Views

    CPC deadline looms for heavy a...

    Companies that operate heavy and

    Jul 23, 201921,516 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201920,070 Views

    ADL launches Enviro400XLB 100-...

    The rollout of a fleet

    Nov 19, 201820,004 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing