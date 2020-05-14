Headline News

BVRLA issues guide to support industry’s safe return to work

Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 07:58
The BVRLA has published an operating guide to support those working in the vehicle rental and leasing sectors as businesses in England start to resume operations following lockdown.

BVRLA

BVRLA Chief Executive Gerry Keaney

Employers are taking steps to change processes, procedures and even entire business model to ensure that they can operate safely during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 20-page guide provides sector-specific advice tailored for BVRLA members and others operating in the industry, helping them to resume business in a way that protects employees and customers.

Vehicle rental operators have been exempt from business closure as many BVRLA rental members have played a key role in providing vehicles to key workers during the crisis.

For those operating in leasing, fleet management and many of the trade body’s associate member organisation, this week’s announcement from the Prime Minister marks the first step in their return to work.

Contributing around £49 billion a year to the economy, BVRLA members are a key contributor to the productivity of the UK and supporting around 465,000 jobs, are also a significant employer.

BVRLA

BVRLA Chief Executive Gerry Keaney said: “We must all work together to step up to this unprecedented and unforeseen challenge and I have every confidence that our industry, as always, will be innovative and resilient.

“During the past eight weeks we have focused on supporting members by keeping them informed of the financial support and endless stream of guidance and advice being issued from government. We have also been liaising daily with policymakers to ensure that the vehicle rental and leasing sectors needs have been considered when fiscal measures and guidance have been developed.

“This health crisis is not going to disappear any time soon and we must now look ahead at how we can support businesses in this new, post-pandemic environment. Ensuring that they can operate safely is key and this new guide will support that.”

The 20-page Guide to Operating during the Covid-19 Pandemic is also published on the BVRLA Covid-19 Business Advice web page, which has attracting over 9,000 visits since March.

