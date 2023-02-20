VodaFone
Headline News

Association of Fleet Professionals

Parked trucks

AFP’s 2023 conference to focus on practical advice for fleets

Monday, February 20, 2023 - 09:34
No Comments
1,356 Views
Association of Fleet Professionals, Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Shows & Conferences

Practical advice for fleets facing a range of current issues is the focus of this year’s annual conference from the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP).

Taking place at The British Motor Museum, Gaydon, on Wednesday 17th May, sessions will cover subjects including managing supply matters, dealing with the rising costs of leasing and rental, managing an aged fleet, reimbursing drivers of electric vehicles, and optimising van fleets while gearing up for electrification. There will also be a live training exercise involving everyone at the conference that will explore fleet policy for the future.

Paul Hollick

Paul Hollick

Paul Hollick, chair at the AFP, said: “In recent years, much attention has been given by the fleet sector to big, strategic subjects such as electrification. These are obviously very important but, on a day-to-day level, many AFP members in 2023 are looking for advice and assistance on how to deal with a whole series of everyday challenges.

“The ongoing impacts of everything from the pandemic to the current economic crisis means fleet managers are today facing a multitude of difficult issues for which there are often no easy answers such as rising costs across the board, ongoing supply difficulties, and the ageing of their existing cars and vans.

“The purpose of our annual conference is to tackle several of these subjects, with a focus on practical solutions that have been proven to work, explained by leading fleet managers and industry experts from across our sector. We want delegates to leave with ideas they can put straight into action.”

Paul said that last year’s AFP conference, the organisation’s first, had been a major success with more than 250 members attending.

“While this is just the second time we have held the conference, it feels to us as though it is already well-established on the fleet calendar, thanks to the enthusiastic response we received last year. We are delighted to announce that Mina are headline sponsor for the conference and we will finalise the agenda and announce our list of speakers shortly. We’re very much looking forward to the event.”

Ashley Tate, CEO at Mina said: “We are delighted to be AFP headline sponsors for the second year running. The sense of collaboration and desire for electrification was so strong at last year’s conference that there was no question that we wanted to be involved again this year.”

Registration for the conference, which is open to all AFP members, is now open and can be found at https://www.theafp.co.uk/conference-2023/.

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Leyland SDM partners with Gophr to offer nati...

Feb 21, 2023No Comments

London’s leading decorating and DIY specialist, Leyland SDM has today announced its partnership with last-mile, on-demand delivery network Gophr, offering its customers nationwide, same day delivery. The

IVECO eDAILY van

IVECO eDaily to make UK de...

Attendees of this year’s 2023 Commercial Vehicle Show will

Feb 21, 2023
British Army soldier Wez Thomson

First of ten veterans start...

Former British Army soldier Wez Thomson is the first

Feb 20, 2023
Rural Road

RAC reports rising number o...

The recent increase in the percentage of drivers admitting

Feb 20, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Stewarts of Tayside freshen up...

    Fresh produce supplier Stewarts of

    Feb 14, 20236,192 Views

    Green Biofuels launches Irelan...

    Leading UK biofuel supplier Green

    Feb 13, 20235,934 Views
    Caroline Green, chief executive at Pallet-Track

    Research reveals women aged 20...

    New research from Pallet-Track has

    Feb 16, 20233,786 Views

    How the transition to electric...

    Electric vehicles (EVs) run differently

    Feb 14, 20233,534 Views

    Tevva hydrogen-electric truck ...

    While Tevva’s laser-guided focus remains

    Feb 15, 20233,222 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022119,418 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202279,476 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202240,800 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202239,822 Views

    UK fuel crisis: the worst is y...

    UK drivers, fleet managers, and

    May 17, 202222,404 Views
    Recent Blogs

    Leyland SDM partners with Goph...

    London’s leading decorating and DIY

    Feb 21, 2023
    IVECO eDAILY van

    IVECO eDaily to make UK debut...

    Attendees of this year’s 2023

    Feb 21, 2023
    British Army soldier Wez Thomson

    First of ten veterans starts w...

    Former British Army soldier Wez

    Feb 20, 2023
    Rural Road

    RAC reports rising number of p...

    The recent increase in the

    Feb 20, 2023
    sustainable truck

    Bridgestone achieve top marks ...

    Bridgestone has stated its strongest-ever

    Feb 20, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing