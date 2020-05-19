Headline News

VisionTrack highlights increased levels of speeding among fleet drivers

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 08:58
No Comments
426 Views
Fleet Management, Fleet News, General News, News, Newsletter, Speed Enforcement, Telematics, Top News, VisionTrack

Vehicle data taken from the VisionTrack IoT platform backs recent motoring research and Police figures that points towards drivers increasingly flouting the speed limit during the coronavirus crisis. In fact, the findings show that fleet and road transport drivers are amongst those speeding during the lockdown, with overall incidents increasing by 2.61% despite a 22.6% reduction in the number of miles driven.

VisionTrack

The video telematics specialist used Autonomise.ai, its next generation IoT platform, to analyse the data, comparing speeding and harsh driving events in February, prior to the lockdown, with those that occurred in April when restrictions had been implemented. It shows that average monthly speeding events rose from 53.09 to 64.62 per vehicle, an increase of 21.72%, while the distance between speeding events dropped from one every 30.70 miles to one every 23.15 miles, a decrease of 24.59%.

However, harsh driving events excluding speeding reduced by 28.02% in April during the lockdown, including a decrease in harsh braking (32.44%), Harsh turning (22.72%) and harsh accelerating (12.55%). This perhaps suggests that speeding and aggressive drivers were not being held up as much by other road users due to the significantly lower levels of traffic on the roads.

Richard Lane, Commercial Director of VisionTrack commented: “These findings show that fleet and transport operations cannot lose focus or become complacent about the dangers of irresponsible and illegal driving. With less vehicles on the road there is a temptation to drive faster than normal, but there is still a high number of vulnerable road users that are particularly at risk. Businesses need to engage with their drivers to ensure they understand their responsibilities during the lockdown and are aware of the potential threat not only to life but also brand reputation.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

hydrogen buses

Government’s bias against hydrogen buse...

May 19, 2020No Comments

Industry leaders, campaign groups and academics today challenged the Government’s “deliberate” and “misjudged” bias against hydrogen buses in its pursuit of decarbonising public transport. Spearheaded by Jacob

IVECO S-WAY R

IVECO delivers new IVECO S-...

IVECO started the 2020 truck racing season with the

May 19, 2020

Volkswagen Commercial Vehic...

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has launched its first fully electric

May 19, 2020
Ranger Thunder

New Ford Ranger Thunder sto...

The new Ford Ranger Thunder brings style and enhanced

May 18, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202026,520 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201421,432 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201420,598 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201919,230 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201819,212 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing