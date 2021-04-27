Headline News

Fraikin UK partners with Samsara to improve safety

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 - 11:40
Fraikin UK, part of one of Europe’s largest commercial vehicle fleet services companies, has partnered with Samsara, pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, to surface real-time data that will help customers improve the safety, efficiency and sustainability of their connected fleets.

Fraikin UK has partnered with Samsara, rolling out its Connected Operations Cloud

Fraikin Group has shaped the industry for more than 70 years, currently managing more than 58,000 vehicles across Europe including light commercial vehicles, alongside medium and heavy trucks. As part of an ongoing commitment to innovation, Fraikin UK has enlisted Samsara as a preferred partner to provide data-driven services to their customers that identify opportunities to improve driver efficiency and behaviour.

Mike Hemming, technology champion at Fraikin UK says: “Connected vehicle data, when interpreted in the right way, can be used to achieve meaningful efficiency gains and cost benefits for our customers.

“However, oftentimes visibility into this data is both limited and complex to understand. With Samsara as our preferred supplier, our customers will be able to maximise the benefits of actionable data coming from their connected vehicles.”

Samsara’s Connected Operations Platform collects rich data including distance travelled, rate of speed, fuel efficiency, diagnostic fault codes and distracted driving indicators. Real-time visibility into this information can transform fleet operations by streamlining billing, reducing vehicle downtime and preventing accidents. With information about driver behaviour, vehicle maintenance and vehicle utilisation, Fraikin can provide its customers with tailored analysis and recommendations designed to increase operational efficiency.

SamsaraPhilip van der Wilt, Vice President of EMEA at Samsara, adds: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Fraikin UK to provide them with a proactive and data-driven approach to operational efficiency.

“With increased visibility into connected fleet data via Samsara, Fraikin can analyse trends, adjust behaviours and pivot business strategies as needed to achieve meaningful impact for their customers.”

With this partnership, Fraikin joins more than 20,000 customers using Samsara today to improve the efficiency, safety and sustainability of their operations.

