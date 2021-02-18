Royal Mail installs efficiency-boosting technology

Royal Mail is rolling out telemetry technology to an additional 11,000 small vans to encourage more fuel-efficient driving styles across the UK. The latest expansion will be using the Trimble Telemetry system.
The initiative, which will be complete later this year, will mean that the majority of the Royal Mail fleet will be fitted with the technology aimed at further reducing its carbon emissions.
Additionally, all new Royal Mail collection and delivery vans purchased moving forward will contain some form of telemetry technology.
Why Telemetry?
Telemetry systems encourage more fuel-efficient and safer driving styles by monitoring the driver’s acceleration, speed, turning and braking patterns, and giving them positive feedback.
Harsh braking and acceleration wears tyres quicker and generally produces higher emissions. In the Trimble telemetry system, real-time feedback is provided to the driver on all of these points. This information is used to compile regular reports, which then create positive, tailored coaching for drivers in each Royal Mail Delivery Office involved.
Since 2019, the system has saved the Company approximately 177,000 litres of fuel within its small vehicle fleet, leading to a reduction of 459 tonnes of CO2e.
A responsible Company
This initiative forms part of Royal Mail’s ongoing commitment to reduce emissions associated with its operations. With the UK’s largest “Feet on the Street” network of 90,000 postmen and women across the UK, Royal Mail already has the lowest reported CO2e emissions per parcel amongst major UK delivery companies.
The expansion of telemetry capabilities, alongside various recently announced low-emission vehicle trials*, is designed to help the Company inform its long-term environmental strategy, and to meet its goals of delivering a cleaner future.
James Baker, Chief Engineer and Fleet Director at Royal Mail said: “As a Company, we are committed to making changes to our operations that reduce our environmental impact. The wide-scale expansion of telemetry in our fleet enables us to ensure our drivers are given positive feedback and training on how to drive in the safest and most environmentally-conscious way possible, while allowing us to continue to deliver letters and parcels safely, efficiently and responsibly.”
Rob Painter, Trimble President and CEO said: “Sustainability is one of the defining issues of our generation. By expanding the use of Trimble’s integrated fleet, driver and mapping solutions across its fleet, Royal Mail will have the real-time telemetry tools needed to reach its long-term operational sustainability goals. Trimble is excited to be part of Royal Mail’s journey to help reduce its environmental impact while delivering first-rate service.”
