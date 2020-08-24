Keeping the wheels turning with remote tacho download from TruTac

Headline News

Monday, August 24, 2020 - 10:51
Trukberry, the Coleshill-based aggregates and muck-away transporter, has switched to TruTac and auto tacho downloading to gain more up-time, improve compliance and speed up DVSA checks.

With Volvo FMX 8-wheeler 32 tonne tippers working on major midlands projects, including construction, recycling, site clearance and ground works, owner James Berry was spending valuable driving time downloading each vehicle’s tacho on a weekly basis and driver cards daily and if the DVSA came calling, says James, the operation came to a standstill.

“We decided to go digital and installed TruTac’s TruControl tachograph analysis, reporting and compliance system in a bid to cut through daily manual processes and to get organised on the paperwork front – especially where random vehicle checks were concerned.”

According to James, the TruControl online system is easy to operate and everything is all in one place. A user friendly, web-based system with a single log-in. It has different modules to handle specific tasks such as driver walk-round, licence checks, document storage, vehicle tracking, remote tacho downloads and full reports.

“The remote tacho download has been a God-send” adds James, “and literally has given us more earning time every day. All the information from the tacho’s is automatically downloaded multiple times a day, and everything is neatly stored and accessible. In fact,” he adds “we recently had a DVSA check and everything went very smoothly.”

James further points out that as long standing RHA members, Environment Agency certified and holders of the OCR certificate for professional competence, Trukberry needs to maintain high standards of due diligence and professional compliance – standards which are easier to maintain using the TruTac all-in-one system.

“For 22 years our reputation has been built on reliability and providing a professional transport service.” Concludes James Berry. “In this regard, the TruTac system has enabled us to raise the bar on efficiency and compliance, while saving time and costs into the bargain.”

Trukberry also provides a range of hire solutions including grab, digger and low loaders in the West Midlands and Warwickshire areas. The company serves both the public and private sectors and is FORS registered.

