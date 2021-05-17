Headline News

B&B Vehicle Contracts adopts advanced vehicle telematics solution from Ctrack

Monday, May 17, 2021 - 09:43
No Comments
1,290 Views
Ctrack, Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Telematics

B&B Vehicle Contracts, a nationwide leasing specialist for businesses and private individuals, has teamed up with Ctrack by Inseego to offer telematics services to its fleet customers. The company will initially install 100 rental vehicles with Ctrack Plug & Play, a self-installed device for cars and light commercial vehicles, so organisations can take advantage of tracking without the need to install a hard-wired solution.

Ctrack“Ctrack listened to our precise needs to create a vehicle tracking solution that delivers a simple way of monitoring our assets, while offering a complementary fleet management service to our customers,” explains Tony Dent, Director of B&B Vehicle Contracts Limited. “The self-installed solution will give us the peace of mind that our fleet assets are being driven responsibility, in line with the terms of the lease agreement, to better protect residual values.”

Ctrack Plug & Play can be fitted within a matter of seconds to the OBD II diagnostic port to capture vital telematics data, which can then be viewed via the web-based tracking software Ctrack Online. This will enable B&B Vehicle Contracts’ rental customers to access advanced vehicle tracking functionality, including driver behaviour monitoring, fleet reporting and crash detection. Meanwhile, the company will have ability to capture usage data, including accurate mileage, and identify any misuse such as vehicles being driven abroad.

Steve Thomas, Managing Director of Ctrack by Inseego commented: “We have a wide range of telematics devices and software modules, so we can use our extensive experience and end-to-end support solution to meet the diverse requirements of our customers. Ctrack Plug & Play is ideal for a host of telematics applications and we have seen a growing demand from vehicle rental and leasing businesses looking to gain added visibility and deliver superior service.”

Tags
,

Related Article

ë-Berlingo

Pricing and specification for new ë-Berlingo...

May 17, 2021No Comments

Citroën UK has opened its order books for new ë-Berlingo, the all-electric version of the brand’s multi-award winning MPV. Prices and specifications are now confirmed – with

Green Car Sales

Green car sales boom in dif...

Ultra-low emission vehicle (ULEV) registrations shot-up by 125% during

May 17, 2021
Electric Vans

Report reveals real-world e...

A new report from sustainable mobility specialist Arval UK

May 17, 2021
Digital fuel cards

Shell and Mercedes-Benz Tru...

Shell and Mercedes-Benz Trucks have successfully trialled the first

May 17, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021114,246 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201825,746 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201823,490 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201922,770 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201921,732 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing