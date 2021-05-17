B&B Vehicle Contracts adopts advanced vehicle telematics solution from Ctrack

B&B Vehicle Contracts, a nationwide leasing specialist for businesses and private individuals, has teamed up with Ctrack by Inseego to offer telematics services to its fleet customers. The company will initially install 100 rental vehicles with Ctrack Plug & Play, a self-installed device for cars and light commercial vehicles, so organisations can take advantage of tracking without the need to install a hard-wired solution.
“Ctrack listened to our precise needs to create a vehicle tracking solution that delivers a simple way of monitoring our assets, while offering a complementary fleet management service to our customers,” explains Tony Dent, Director of B&B Vehicle Contracts Limited. “The self-installed solution will give us the peace of mind that our fleet assets are being driven responsibility, in line with the terms of the lease agreement, to better protect residual values.”
Ctrack Plug & Play can be fitted within a matter of seconds to the OBD II diagnostic port to capture vital telematics data, which can then be viewed via the web-based tracking software Ctrack Online. This will enable B&B Vehicle Contracts’ rental customers to access advanced vehicle tracking functionality, including driver behaviour monitoring, fleet reporting and crash detection. Meanwhile, the company will have ability to capture usage data, including accurate mileage, and identify any misuse such as vehicles being driven abroad.
Steve Thomas, Managing Director of Ctrack by Inseego commented: “We have a wide range of telematics devices and software modules, so we can use our extensive experience and end-to-end support solution to meet the diverse requirements of our customers. Ctrack Plug & Play is ideal for a host of telematics applications and we have seen a growing demand from vehicle rental and leasing businesses looking to gain added visibility and deliver superior service.”