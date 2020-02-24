A third of motorists have no idea how to use technology in their cars

Today’s cars might be more technologically advanced than ever before but a large percentage of drivers remain clueless about how to use the car technology, according to a study carried out by The British Motor Show.
The show conducted the research because it aims to be recognised as the leading global event for the latest automotive technology in new cars. The show intends to be a reflection of the British motor industry, which is a global leader in cutting edge car technology.
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and high-tech infotainment platforms have been arguably the biggest advances in car technology over the past decade, but over a third of drivers (35%) remain in the dark as to how to use them properly, with 20% of drivers saying they use less than half of the tech in their cars and a further 10% saying they understood only a fraction (less than 20%) and simply just drive it.
One of the main issues appears to be with a lack of explanation when customers first buy their cars, with 71% of drivers saying that they felt not enough information about the in-car tech was given to them by the dealer when they first bought the car.
A worrying 25% of car owners said they were given no information whatsoever about what tech was on their cars and how they should use it.
As the British Motor show looks to set itself apart from other global shows by focusing on cutting edge technology the survey shows that the educational sessions in technology theatre are needed now more than ever.
The British Motor Show CEO, Andy Entwistle, said: “We want The British Motor show to be a reflection of the British motor industry. We are a global leader in cutting edge technology and we want The British Motor Show to become recognised as the leading global event for the latest in automotive technology and new cars
“Pioneering tech will play a huge part at The British Motor Show 2020. We’ll have the innovators of the past, present and future all together in one location and provide show visitors with the opportunity to immerse themselves in all of the latest and greatest tech that the car industry has to offer.
“The show will also give those who feel less confident with the technology or who simply don’t understand it the chance to find out more without the pressure of a hard sales environment.
“Our industry should be extremely proud of the technology it has and the show is the perfect opportunity to show it off, but it’s clear that consumers need greater understanding about just how technologically advanced cars are. The British Motor Show 2020 is an indispensable opportunity for them to find out.”