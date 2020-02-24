Headline News

A third of motorists have no idea how to use technology in their cars

Monday, February 24, 2020 - 09:54
No Comments
1,146 Views
General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Technology News

Today’s cars might be more technologically advanced than ever before but a large percentage of drivers remain clueless about how to use the car technology, according to a study carried out by The British Motor Show.

Car Technology

The show conducted the research because it aims to be recognised as the leading global event for the latest automotive technology in new cars. The show intends to be a reflection of the British motor industry, which is a global leader in cutting edge car technology.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and high-tech infotainment platforms have been arguably the biggest advances in car technology over the past decade, but over a third of drivers (35%) remain in the dark as to how to use them properly, with 20% of drivers saying they use less than half of the tech in their cars and a further 10% saying they understood only a fraction (less than 20%) and simply just drive it.

One of the main issues appears to be with a lack of explanation when customers first buy their cars, with 71% of drivers saying that they felt not enough information about the in-car tech was given to them by the dealer when they first bought the car.

A worrying 25% of car owners said they were given no information whatsoever about what tech was on their cars and how they should use it.

As the British Motor show looks to set itself apart from other global shows by focusing on cutting edge technology the survey shows that the educational sessions in technology theatre are needed now more than ever.

The British Motor Show CEO, Andy Entwistle, said: “We want The British Motor show to be a reflection of the British motor industry. We are a global leader in cutting edge technology and we want The British Motor Show to become recognised as the leading global event for the latest in automotive technology and new cars

“Pioneering tech will play a huge part at The British Motor Show 2020. We’ll have the innovators of the past, present and future all together in one location and provide show visitors with the opportunity to immerse themselves in all of the latest and greatest tech that the car industry has to offer.

“The show will also give those who feel less confident with the technology or who simply don’t understand it the chance to find out more without the pressure of a hard sales environment.

“Our industry should be extremely proud of the technology it has and the show is the perfect opportunity to show it off, but it’s clear that consumers need greater understanding about just how technologically advanced cars are. The British Motor Show 2020 is an indispensable opportunity for them to find out.”

Tags

Related Article

DVLA

‘Tax it or lose it’, a warning fr...

Feb 24, 2020No Comments

The DVLA has launched a new campaign showing drivers the ‘real consequences’ of failing to tax their vehicles. The new campaign focuses on 20 regions of the

Rinspeed: ‘MetroSnap&...

As the first company in the world, Swiss powerhouse

Feb 24, 2020

Seed grows its Mercedes-Ben...

Long-serving Autosmart franchisee Seed Brothers has taken another step

Feb 24, 2020

Licence Check unveils drive...

Licence Check has unveiled details of a new driver

Feb 24, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201924,228 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201820,862 Views

    Tackling and managing the impa...

    Becoming more connected may be

    Sep 27, 201917,790 Views

    Top 10 road rage phrases revea...

    The definition of road rage

    Oct 29, 201817,202 Views

    London is hot spot for tool th...

    IT’S just one of the

    Nov 09, 201815,888 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage