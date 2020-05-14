ŠKODA UK launches unique new car finance package

ŠKODA is launching a unique Solutions Personal Contract Plan (PCP) finance package that will allow drivers to get behind the wheel of a new car without having to make a single payment for the first three months. What’s more, the brand is offering substantial deposit contributions of up to £4,250^ (Up to 4.4% APR Representative**), making it even easier get behind the wheel of an award-winning ŠKODA.
This remarkable offer is available now and covers the ŠKODA range, from the Fabia supermini up to the seven-seater Kodiaq SUV.
The offer starts with the Fabia, which is available with a generous £3,000 deposit contribution^ and the first three payments covered by ŠKODA when financed with a Solutions PCP (4.3% APR Representative*). The Fabia also comes with the option of a £99 Service Plan† which can be added at the time of purchase. This covers the first two consecutive services (one oil service and one oil and inspection service with pollen filter).
Customers drawn to the practicality and striking looks of the new Kamiq can also bag an incredible deal with deposit contributions of £2,500^ when financed with a Solutions PCP (4.4% APR Representative*). The first three payments are covered by ŠKODA, allowing owners to drive for a full 12 weeks for nothing to pay. As with all ŠKODA models covered by the offer, the Kamiq comes with a three-year unlimited mileage roadside assistance package as standard.
The award-winning Scala compact family hatchback comes with an even bigger deposit contribution of £2,750^ and the commitment to cover the first three months of payments when purchased with a Solutions PCP (APR 4.3% Representative*).
For buyers with a love of adventure, the mid-sized Karoq SUV perfectly combines practicality with efficiency. And, with ŠKODA taking care of the first three payments (when purchased with a Solutions PCP at 4.4% APR Representative*), there’s never been a better time to drive one. ŠKODA is also offering deposit contributions of up to £2,500 (£2,250 for 1.0 TSI models)^.
The Octavia has always delivered exceptional value for money, and with the latest offer applied, its appeal to families on the go is even greater. When financed with a Solutions PCP (4.1% APR Representative*), ŠKODA will cover the first three months of payments and will also make a deposit contribution of £3,500^. The offer is available on both hatch and estate models and on SE Drive, SE L, Sportline and vRS trim levels. It covers all stock models purchased with a 48-month, 40,000-mile agreement.
Buyers looking to strike the biggest deal on a new ŠKODA should head straight for the seven-seater Kodiaq SUV. ŠKODA is offering a deposit contribution of £4,250^ when purchased with a Solutions PCP (3.1% APR Representative*), and will also cover the first three months of repayments.
Finally, the Superb and Superb iV both come with generous deposit contributions and the first three monthly repayments covered by ŠKODA. When purchased with a Solutions PCP (4.1% APR Representative*), the Superb is available with a deposit contribution of £4,000^. Customers looking to switch into ŠKODA’s first plug-in hybrid, the Superb iV can secure a deposit contribution of £2,500^. As with the standard Superb, the first three monthly payments will be covered by ŠKODA.
All Kamiq, Scala, Karoq, Octavia, Kodiaq, Superb and Superb iV models come with option of a £159 Service Plan†. This covers the first two consecutive services (one oil service and one oil and inspection service with pollen filter). All cars must be ordered by 1 July 2020 and delivered by 1 October 2020.
Although ŠKODA retailer showrooms remain closed to visit, the brand’s team of new car experts are working digitally and via the phone. Customers looking to take advantage of these latest deals are advised to make contact via phone or live chat. Additionally, customers can also take a tour of the ŠKODA range via a virtual showroom (https://www.skoda.co.uk/discover/virtual-showroom).
Terms and Conditions
^Deposit contribution figures given apply to stock vehicles only. Other deposit contributions available for factory orders.
*At the end of the agreement there are three options: i) pay the optional final payment and own the vehicle; ii) return the vehicle: subject to excess mileage and fair wear and tear, charges may apply; or iii) replace: part exchange the vehicle
With Solutions Personal Contract Plan. 18s+. Subject to status & availability. T&Cs apply. Ordered by 01 July and delivered by 01 October from participating Retailers. 36 to 49 month agreements only. Agreements with a term less than 46 months may receive a contribution less than the equivalent of 3 monthly payments, however you will not be required to be make a monthly payment for the first 3 months. Excludes SE Technology. Indemnities may be required. †Service Plan covers first two consecutive services limited to 1 x Oil Service and 1 x Oil and Inspection Service with Pollen Filter. Not available in conjunction with any other offer and may be varied or withdrawn at any time. Accurate at [05/2020]. Freepost SKODA Financial Services.