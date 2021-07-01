Ford Transit fans visiting Transitmania 2021 between 17th and 18th July will be in for a chance to win their own Ruddy Muddy masterpiece thanks to online insurance price comparison specialist The Van Insurer.
The iconic grime artist has teamed up with The Van Insurer, who is sponsoring Transitmania 2021, to offer two lucky van fans the chance to see their favourite image emblazoned on the back of a Transit.
Ruddy Muddy has been gaining fame across the country for his incredible ‘graffilthy’ designs, which have celebrated some of the most famous faces and scenes, from the sporting arena to the silver screen.
Ed Bevis, Commercial & Marketing Director at The Van Insurer, says: “We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Ruddy Muddy for this special opportunity for two van enthusiasts to see their favourite images turned into art.”
“Ruddy Muddy’s images are incredible, and we can’t wait to see what he comes up with for this year’s Transitmania. Of course, it’s great to be able to look forward to this year’s event too and get everyone together to celebrate the Ford’s Transit. It’s the most popular van in UK and if ever we should be grateful for its reliability, it’s been the last 12 months when key workers up and down the country have been helping us all to keep the wheels of industry turning – we’re so grateful to these hardworking van heroes.
Transitmania, which is taking place at Santa Pod Raceway, Northants, is a show for owners and enthusiasts of Ford’s legendary Transit Van, standard, modified, classic or campers.
To be in with a chance to see your very own van art, painted by the artist himself on his van at this year’s Transitmania event, all you need to do is suggest an image for Ruddy Muddy to bring to life by commenting on The Van Insurer’s Facebook page @VanInsurer or Twitter post @Vaninsurer or on the Ruddy Muddy Competition Instagram post @thevaninsurer by 11th July 2021.
The winners will be selected on Monday 12th July. Terms and Conditions apply, for more information visit www.thevaninsurer.co.uk.