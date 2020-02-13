Webfleet Solutions and Bridgestone join forces at Commercial Vehicle Show

Headline News

The fleet solutions ‘powerhouse’ forged by Webfleet Solutions and Bridgestone will be in the spotlight at this year’s Commercial Vehicle show.

Commercial Vehicle

Beverley Wise, Sales Director UK, Webfleet Solutions

Webfleet Solutions and Bridgestone are joining forces at the NEC Birmingham event, April 27-29, to showcase their latest products and connected mobility solutions for the fleet industry.

At the companies’ joint stand, delegates will discover how their advanced technologies can help truck and van operators drive efficiencies, realise cost-savings, reduce their carbon footprint and raise the bar in service delivery.

Beverley Wise, Sales Director UK, Webfleet Solutions, said: “The transition from TomTom Telematics to Webfleet Solutions paves the way to a more connected, more holistic future in fleet and mobility management services.

“With us, Bridgestone EMIA now manages 1.2 million mobility and fleet management subscriptions.

“At the CV Show, we look forward to demonstrating how the synergies between our two brands can set truck and van operators on the right track to achieving their company-wide objectives, whilst delivering outstanding service and results.”

Bridgestone’s Commercial Sales Director Greg Ward said: “Webfleet Solutions and Bridgestone fit perfectly from a strategic point of view and gives us a reinforced footprint in mobility solutions that make fleet operations more effective and efficient.

“We are continuing on our transformation journey from tyre producer to mobility solutions leader with Webfleet Solutions. With demand for fleet-based mobility growing year-on-year, fleet managers need more than ever before a reliable and innovative partner to help them maximize their effectiveness and efficiency through increased productivity and minimised total cost of ownership.

“Now, together, Bridgestone and Webfleet Solutions have the tools, insights and experience to fulfil those demands. We look forward to bringing this message to life at the Commercial Vehicle Show.”

 At the three-day event, Webfleet Solutions will demonstrate how business processes can be streamlined with seamlessly connected, end-to-end systems, including integrations with applications ranging from transport management systems and on-board cameras, to mileage, route optimisation and HGV specific navigation.

Commercial Vehicle

WEBFLEET fleet management

Attendees can also learn about the latest enhanced WEBFLEET features for the transport sector, including Asset Tracking, which gives companies visibility over the position and usage of their powered assets, and Tachoshare, a remote download and archiving module that enables users to share data directly with their analysis software.

Meanwhile, Bridgestone will be on hand to talk about the latest additions to their tyre ranges, including the Ecopia H002, engineered to improve companies’ fuel economy and reduce CO2 emissions, the ultra-durable Duravis R002, designed to help fleets lower their operational costs by reducing cost per kilometre, and the COACH-AP 001, a cost-efficient option developed specifically for coach fleet managers.

Visitors to the stand can also benefit from live interactive WEBFLEET and hardware demonstrations, as well as a digital interactive experience.

To learn more, visit Webfleet Solutions and Bridgestone at stand 5B70.

