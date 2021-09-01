Road transport gets back to business as 2021 CV Show opens

The 2021 Commercial Vehicle Show has opened with a celebratory atmosphere at the NEC, with exhibitors and visitors getting straight down to business as soon as doors opened at 8.30 yesterday morning.
The vast halls of the NEC have been humming with the excitement of clients and suppliers being able to meet face-to-face for the first time in more than two years.
Thousands of visitors have already passed through the doors to see the very latest products and services on offer from more than 200 exhibitors. Coffee machines have been working overtime to keep up with demand, lubricating the many discussions taking place across all the stands, from the largest to the smallest.
Attendance has also been strong at the new live theatre programme running throughout the show on two separate stages. Covering a wide range of topics, the two live theatres have seen industry experts discussing everything from tyres to telematics and logistics to legislation.
The Commercial Vehicle Show has long been the UK’s premier event for the road transport industry, and this year’s event has already exceeded expectations in terms of attendance and media coverage. With two full days still to run and demand for tickets remaining strong, it has been a welcome return to business for everyone present.
Murray Ellis, Show Director, said: “The road transport sector has been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to get back to face-to-face networking again, and we’ve been thrilled to see so many enthusiastic visitors already on the first day of the Show.
“Our exhibitors are reporting that it’s great to be back at a live business event, and we’re looking forward to welcoming even more people tomorrow and Thursday.”
For all the latest news about the 2021 Commercial Vehicle Show, visit the Show website at www.cvshow.com.