SEAT’s hybrids together for the first time

Hybrid cars have become one of the most popular choices for drivers around the world. 619,129 plug-in hybrid vehicles were sold in Europe in 2020, a 210% increase. At SEAT, the Tarraco e-HYBRID joins the Leon e-HYBRID in the brand’s electric offensive and for the first time, they are driving together on the streets of Barcelona.
Electric offensive. The SEAT Leon e-HYBRID hit the streets just a few months ago. Now comes the SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID, its first ZERO emission labelled SUV: “The combination of electric and combustion technologies provides great advantages in terms of dynamism and efficiency, helping to propel the brand towards a more environmentally friendly future” according to Dr. Werner Tietz, SEAT Executive Vice-president for R&D.
Always connected. SEAT’s plug-in hybrids go one step further in terms of connectivity by including new functions. With the SEAT CONNECT mobile app in the hybrid versions, users can remotely access their vehicle’s data and thus manage the battery charging process and even control and programme its climate control before getting into their car. SEAT CONNECT also provides safety, with automatic emergency calls and a button that relays the car’s data and location in the event of a breakdown.
Efficiency with ZERO emission label. The two models offer different driving systems according to the user’s needs. When the battery is charged, they start in all-electric mode. Hybridisation is activated when the battery drops below a certain level or if the speed exceeds 140 km/h. Thanks to the different modes of the hybrid system, the driver can control the battery charge level and can increase it thanks to the regenerative hybrid mode or use the e-Mode function for greater vehicle efficiency. The battery of the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID has an all-electric range of up to 64 km according to the WLTP type-approval cycle, and the SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID has a range of up to 49 km.
Sportiness and comfort with full power. The compact car is equipped with a 1.4 TSI petrol engine, combined with an electric motor and a 13 kW lithium-ion battery pack, which together deliver 204 hp (150 kW) of power and 350 Nm of torque. “Thanks to the use of the most advanced electric motor and battery technologies, the SEAT Leon can drive longer in all-electric mode. In this way it optimises ZERO-emission driving, but at the same time it can harness the power of the internal combustion engine when needed” says Dr. Werner Tietz.
The SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID plug-in hybrid system combines a 150 hp (110 kW) 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine with a 115 hp (85 kW) electric motor, giving a combined output of 245 hp (180 kW).