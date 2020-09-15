SEAT reinvigorates the success story with refreshed Ateca 2020

SEAT is reinvigorating its successful Ateca with the introduction of the revamped 2020 version. The refreshed vehicle will build on its compact SUV attributes, adding a more emotional appearance both inside and outside, a fully connected user experience, improved levels of safety and comfort, increased efficiency and an even more involving driving experience.
The SEAT Ateca brought a new dimension to the compact SUV market when it was launched; the perfect match for urban life: spacious, practical and versatile SUV with a unique style. And its clear character, emotional design and dynamic personality has been updated and strengthened into the new version.
It’s been an incredible success for SEAT, bolstering its position in the market and helping it attract new customers, the new SEAT Ateca 2020 will now carry the baton, breaking new ground in the segment.
The SEAT Ateca is designed and developed in Barcelona and produced in the brand’s Kvasiny(Czech Republic) facilities, adding additional impetus to the brand’s line-up of SUV’s – a vehicle segment that is intrinsically important to SEAT’s continued success.
Production of the new SEAT Ateca began in August 2020, with market introduction due this month (September 2020).