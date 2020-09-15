Headline News

SEAT reinvigorates the success story with refreshed Ateca 2020

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - 07:30
No Comments
618 Views
Ateca, Car News, General News, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Seat, Secondary News

SEAT is reinvigorating its successful Ateca with the introduction of the revamped 2020 version. The refreshed vehicle will build on its compact SUV attributes, adding a more emotional appearance both inside and outside, a fully connected user experience, improved levels of safety and comfort, increased efficiency and an even more involving driving experience.

Ateca

The SEAT Ateca brought a new dimension to the compact SUV market when it was launched; the perfect match for urban life: spacious, practical and versatile SUV with a unique style. And its clear character, emotional design and dynamic personality has been updated and strengthened into the new version.

It’s been an incredible success for SEAT, bolstering its position in the market and helping it attract new customers, the new SEAT Ateca 2020 will now carry the baton, breaking new ground in the segment.

The SEAT Ateca is designed and developed in Barcelona and produced in the brand’s Kvasiny(Czech Republic) facilities, adding additional impetus to the brand’s line-up of SUV’s – a vehicle segment that is intrinsically important to SEAT’s continued success.

Production of the new SEAT Ateca began in August 2020, with market introduction due this month (September 2020).

Tags
,

Related Article

Labcraft

Labcraft lighting solution helps coach operat...

Sep 15, 2020No Comments

Greys of Ely, one of the leading coach hire operators in East Anglia, have installed an external Labcraft lighting system to their luxury coaches in order to

First Bus Scotland

First Bus Scotland awarded ...

First Bus Scotland is delighted to have been awarded

Sep 15, 2020
FUSO eCanter

FUSO eCanter travels the wo...

Within the last year the FUSO eCanter, Daimler Truck’s

Sep 15, 2020
Mercedes-Benz Arocs

James Burrell builds toward...

Leading independent builders’ merchant James Burrell became one of

Sep 14, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201920,598 Views
    used car market

    Introducing cinch, the new “...

    cinch, launched on July 10th

    Jul 16, 201918,876 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201918,198 Views

    ADL launches Enviro400XLB 100-...

    The rollout of a fleet

    Nov 19, 201817,334 Views

    CPC deadline looms for heavy a...

    Companies that operate heavy and

    Jul 23, 201917,166 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing