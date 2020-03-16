Headline News

Schmitz Cargobull reefers prove to be workhorses for Blackhorse Transport

Monday, March 16, 2020 - 09:48
Blackhorse Transport has taken delivery of three new Schmitz Cargobull refrigerated trailers to support its intensive distribution schedule, believing the assets represent the best value available on the market today.

The trailers join a 30-strong fleet providing daily deliveries to restaurant distribution centres in Ireland, the UK and Europe for some of the continent’s biggest fast food chains. They will also transport cooked chicken to Irish food wholesalers Musgrave and BWG Foods.

Owner and Director of Blackhorse Transport, John Molloy, says: “The quality of Schmitz Cargobull trailers is incredible. Our delivery schedule is non-stop, seven days a week and the performance has always been second to none.

 

“Some of our trailers are a decade old, yet they still look as good as they did when we first put them into service. And the residual value is always excellent, so they are by far the best value trailers on offer.”

 

The three new assets have been specified with Dynamic Ramp Protection (DRP) rollers on either side of the rear doors. Additional buffer protection underneath reinforces the trailer when reversing into delivery bays.

 

Each trailer has also been fitted with Schmitz Cargobull’s TrailerConnect telematics system, offering complete cold chain visibility and helping to maximise fleet uptime.

 

The sophisticated software continuously tracks a trailer’s location, sending regular updates to fleet managers about the condition of components such as tyres, brakes or cooling unit, as well as security alerts via email or SMS.

 

Any required maintenance work will be carried out by Transway Fleet Solutions and McElvaney Motors in Dublin, two of 1,700 authorised Schmitz Cargobull Service Partners across Europe.

 

In addition to Blackhorse Transport’s temperature-controlled distribution work in Ireland and the UK, the business has been providing air and sea freight services, heavy haulage and warehousing for more than 30 years.

