TruckEast wins Scania’s annual Dealer Development Award

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 - 07:40
TruckEast, Scania’s dealer for East Anglia, has been awarded Scania’s prestigious Dealer Development Award (DDA) for its performance during 2019.  Taking into account a wide range of factors, DDA is designed to encourage and promote the highest standards of customer service throughout Scania’s nationwide dealer network.  The competition’s runner-up was Scania’s East Region, with Manchester-based West Pennine Trucks taking third position.

“Every year our DDA team set a series of performance targets and standards for our dealers to achieve, with the overall objective being to improve the quality of service delivered to our customers,” comments Martin Hay, Managing Director of Scania (Great Britain) Limited.  “DDA is highly competitive, as all our dealers naturally want to be recognised as being the best.  My congratulations go to our winners, TruckEast, for an outstanding performance, and to all our dealers for the commitment and effort they put in every year to this important customer-focused activity.”

For TruckEast, Managing Director John Biggin says, “All of us at TruckEast are naturally delighted to be announced as the winner of Scania’s DDA.  Representing a premium brand means there can be no compromise in quality in anything we do, and I would particularly like to pay tribute to the staff at each of our 18 locations for all the hard work they put in every day to ensure our customer service is unrivalled within our area.”

