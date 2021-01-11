Scania (GB) Ltd wins Scania’s largest ever European civilian truck order

Scania (Great Britain) Limited has won a major order for a minimum of 2,250 trucks from Consortium Purchasing, an operation led by William Stobart, Executive Chairman of GreenWhiteStar Acquisitions, which owns Eddie Stobart, The Pallet Network, iForce etc., and Allan Jenkinson, owner of A. W. Jenkinson Forest Products. To be supplied by Scania dealers Haydock Commercial Vehicles Limited and Graham Commercials Limited over the coming two years, the vehicles represent Scania’s largest ever European order for civilian trucks.
“We are absolutely delighted to have placed this order with Scania, especially in such challenging and uncertain times,” comments William Stobart. “Scania’s latest generation of vehicles – which we have now operated for three years – are continuing the long tradition of excellent service, reliability and good fuel performance we have come to expect from the brand. This, along with the consistently high levels of service we receive from the Scania network, is why we have chosen Scania to fulfil a large part of our truck requirements.”
For Scania, UK Sales Director Vincente Connolly says, “We are immensely proud to be reporting such positive news at this time. During our negotiations, both William and Allan were extremely complimentary about the special relationship which exists between our organisations, and has done so for many years. We now look forward to fulfilling the order and working with the teams within the consortium to deliver the best possible service and total cost of operation for each and every vehicle in this agreement.”
The order comprises a mix of models, including tractor units and rigids and, for the first time, multi-wheel rigids. Fifty percent of the vehicles are destined for the Eddie Stobart Limited fleet with the remainder being split between A. W. Jenkinson Forest Products and the third member of the consortium, W. S. Transportation Limited. The vehicles will remain in service for up to three years, depending on the operation, and have all been supplied with full repair and maintenance contracts with all work to be carried out by the UK Scania service network.