Scania achieves accreditation to ISO 45001

Monday, June 8, 2020 - 07:15
Scania (Great Britain) Limited has become the first UK commercial vehicle organisation to achieve accreditation to ISO 45001, the international occupational health and safety management standard.  As such, all 46 service centres in the Scania (Great Britain) Limited network, (including Scania Vehicle Maintenance Units sited on customer premises), plus the company’s Milton Keynes Customer Support Centre are now operating in accordance with the parameters laid down by the standard.

“Scania’s top priority has always been safety, and achieving accreditation to ISO 45001 reflects our objective to operate as safely as possible at all times and in all circumstances, both on- and off-site,” comments Martin Hay, Managing Director for Scania (Great Britain) Limited.  “In particular, over the past 12 months we have invested heavily in health and safety training for staff at all levels within our organisation. In addition, our sites are continually audited to ensure they have the facilities, processes and equipment required to safeguard our people, customers and visitors to our premises.  These audits and bespoke safety training, which we are implementing with our partner Inspire International UK Limited, are designed to continue raising the bar over time – for us, what has been achieved to date is just the beginning.

“ISO 45001 provides a process-based approach to risk management and this has helped us create a culture in which our employees take an active role in developing, implementing and improving our health and safety performance.  It’s a huge and ongoing effort, but the rewards are clear and I would like to thank and congratulate our teams around the country for all the hard work they have put in to enable us to achieve this important accreditation nationwide.”

