Headline News

Anti-ageing cream for roads!

Monday, April 19, 2021 - 08:10
No Comments
1,362 Views
General News, Highway Maintenance, Highways England, News, Newsletter, Road Building & Repairs, roadworks, Secondary News

Highways England is trialing a new type of material for resurfacing roads which aims to help them last ‘significantly’ longer and reduce the need for roadworks.

resurfacing roadsA section of dual carriageway in Northamptonshire has become the first in the country to be treated with the new asphalt mix, developed in partnership with Tarmac and Total.

It is hoped creating more durable road surfaces that require fewer repairs could lead to less money needing to be spent on maintenance, lower carbon emissions caused by maintenance work and less disruption for road users.

Mike Wilson, Highways England’s chief highways engineer, said: “We’re always looking for innovative ways to help us keep England’s motorways and major A-roads in good condition.

“The ultimate priority for us is safety so we invest in new technology and materials to keep those using the roads safe.

“Longer lasting roads means fewer roadworks, less disruption for motorists and a more sustainable network for everyone.”

England’s motorways and major A-roads are expected to be resurfaced every 10-12 years because water, sun and air, combined with the weight of heavy traffic, causes the surface to deteriorate and crack.

However, laboratory tests have shown that an ‘innovative’ blend of materials can help extend the life of the road surface without the need for a facelift.

The mix is held together by a new bitumen called Styrelf Long Life, which is designed to be more resistant to the elements by oxidising more slowly. This slower process means that the road surface stays flexible for longer, preventing cracks forming.

The new material has previously been tested in the laboratories of Total, at Tarmac’s site in Elstow in Bedfordshire and on sections of road in The Netherlands. The A43 trial is the first time it has been used with high traffic levels in the UK.

Technical experts from Total will regularly measure the performance of the material against an equivalent control section laid at the same time on the A43 before its use is considered elsewhere in the country.

Brian Kent, technical director at Tarmac, said: “What we have in this case is essentially an anti-ageing cream for roads – just as these products are designed to reduce and prevent the signs of fine lines and overall ageing of the skin, the new bitumen being trialled on the A43 will protect the road surface.

“It not only has the potential to offer improved value for money to the public purse, but it also contains properties to increase the overall lifespan of roads.

“Through preventing cracks to the surface of the road caused by elements such as air and water, the longer life bitumen has the ability to reduce disruption, deliver long-term carbon savings and importantly help network operators to better manage their assets.”

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

pothole

RAC: Desperate state of UK roads highlighted

Apr 20, 2021No Comments

Despite a national coronavirus lockdown, RAC patrols went to the aid of a staggering 4,694 drivers who had most likely broken down as a result of hitting

Volvo Trucks

Volvo Trucks ready to elect...

With sales starting this year of three new heavy-duty

Apr 20, 2021
electric truck

CCF introduces 27 tonne ele...

CCF has added a new 27 tonne electric curtainside

Apr 20, 2021
road risk management

Consolidate road risk manag...

Over the years we have changed the way we

Apr 20, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021108,024 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201823,934 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201821,222 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201919,458 Views
    Geotab Truck Solution

    The new Geotab Truck Solution ...

    Geotab, a global leader in

    Sep 17, 202018,942 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing