Headline News

Highways England to raise motorway roadworks speed limit

Monday, July 27, 2020 - 09:06
No Comments
318 Views
General News, Highways England, Motorways, News, Newsletter, Road Building & Repairs, Top News

Highways England have decided that the speed limit through most of England’s motorway roadworks will be raised from the current 50mph to 60mph.

Highways EnglandHaving conducted “extensive research and trials” they say that it will help to increase traffic flow and ease driver “frustrations”, however, depending on road layout and the particular work being undertaken, the 40mph and 50mph restrictions will continue to be used.

Highways England has tested the increased speed limits including those between junctions 13 and 16 on the M1, and found that the journey time for the 24 mile stretch was reduced to just over a minute.

Chief executive Jim O’Sullivan said: “Road users understand that roadworks are necessary, but they are frustrated by them, so testing 60mph has been about challenging the norm while ensuring the safety of our people working out there and those using our roads.

“We have a huge programme of work planned, so being able to use 60mph where safe will continue to improve everybody’s experience of our roads.”

AA president Edmund King claimed driving at 60mph “is often safer than driving at 50mph”.

He said: “Sticking at 50mph often leads to other drivers tailgating in order to try to force vehicles to pull over.

“Plus we have very long stretches of roadworks such as the 32 miles being converted to smart motorway on the M4 between junctions 3 and 12, where 60mph would seem much more appropriate.”

The 10mph increase was suggested in 2017. At the time, the Unite union said: “Sadly, in recent years there have been several deaths of motorway workers and these changes will make their work even more dangerous.

“Already motorists frequently drive into coned-off areas. At increased speeds, it will make such potentially lethal accidents even more common.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Vauxhall

Vauxhall workers help to deliver more than 13...

Jul 27, 2020No Comments

A handpicked team of 15 workers from the Vauxhall Luton plant have completed their 16-week assignment at Smiths Medical, working as part of a consortium that delivered

Carrier Transicold

Stewarts of Tayside Adds 10...

Perth-based fruit and vegetable producer Stewarts of Tayside has

Jul 27, 2020
Drink or drug driving

Drink or drug driving resul...

Police Scotland has credited intelligence led tactics after one

Jul 27, 2020
urban speed limit

Report recommends default 2...

A default 20mph urban speed limit in Wales should

Jul 27, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202058,146 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201428,458 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201426,394 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201926,352 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201823,676 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing